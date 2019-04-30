XENTRIX Streaming New Single "Bleeding Out"; Bury The Pain Album Details Revealed

British thrashers, Xentrix, are set to unleash their new full-length, Bury The Pain, on June 7 in Europe and June 21 in North America via Listenable Records. In advance of its release, the band premieres the first single, "Bleeding Out", available now on all digital platforms. A stream of the song can be found below.

Pre-order the new album here in the following formats:

* Ltd orange vinyl, 200 copies (Listenable Store Exclusive)

* Ltd transparent red vinyl, 600 copies

* Ltd o'card CD

* Tape

* T-shirt

Album artwork by Dan Goldsworthy.

Tracklisting:

"Bury The Pain"

"There Will Be Consequences"

"Bleeding Out"

"The Truth Lies Buried"

"Let The World Burn"

"The Red Mist Descends"

"World Of Mouth"

"Deathless And Divine"

"The One You Fear"

"Evil By Design"

"Bleeding Out":

Lineup:

Jay Walsh - Vocals/Guitar

Kristian Havard - Guitar

Chris Shires - Bass

Dennis Gasser - Drums