XOTH To Release Interdimensional Invocations In October

Seattle space shredders Xoth have announced the forthcoming October 18th release of their sophomore full-length album Interdimensional Invocations. First single "Casting The Sigil" is streaming below.

Mixed by Joe Cincotta (Obituary, Suffocation), the group’s fourth overall release reveals a mature, otherworldly sound that is vaguely reminiscent of Death, Bal-Sagoth, and Emperor. Xoth appeals not only to the aficionado of complex time signatures, key changes and melodic composition, but also to the good ‘ol heavy metal enthusiast. Thematically, Xoth mixes themes including sci-fi, ancient mysteries, emerging catastrophes, and social commentary, lined with a layer of humor that is as magnetic as it is unsettling.

Tracklisting:

“Casting The Sigil”

“Mountain Machines”

“Back To The Jungle”

“Unseen Abductor”

“Haruspex”

“Plague Revival 20XX”

“The Ghost Hand Of God”

“Melted Face Of The Soul”

“Casting The Sigil”: