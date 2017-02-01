Y&T Announce Fall European Dates
February 1, 2017, an hour ago
Y&T has announced more shows, including a fall European tour and more UK dates. More shows will be announced soon.
Frontman Dave Meniketti recenlty announced Meniketti Wines. Join Meniketti for the unveiling of the two current Meniketti wines - 2014 San Saba chardonnay and pinot noir--on Sunday, February 19th starting at 1:00 PM in Cupertino, California. Meniketti and his wife Jill (author and Y&T's manager) will be there to sign your bottles.
This private event is by reservation only, limited to just 100 people, so reserve your spot now. Upon purchasing your ticket, you'll receive further details.
Come taste and be among the first to purchase in-person these two wines from our newest release, and have your bottles signed by Dave and Jill. This is some of the finest California Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from the Monterey appellation. These limited tickets are going quickly so get yours now at the Y&T webstore.
Y&T tour schedule:
Februay
2-7 – Cozumel, Mexico – Monsters Of Rock Cruise
9 – Largo, FL – Central Park Performing Arts Center
25 – Fresno, CA – The Canyon
March
2 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon
3 - Hermosa Beach, CA - Saint Rocke
4 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House
5 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose
18 - Tokyo (Kawasaki), Japan - Club Citta'
19 - Tokyo (Kawasaki), Japan - Club Citta'
25 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore (+ special guest Kip Winger)
April
7 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd
8 - Scottsdale, AZ - Livewire
12 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
13 - Houston, TX - The Pub Fountains
14 - Austin, TX - 3Ten @ ACL Live
15 - San Leon, TX - 18th St Pier
18 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge
20 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft
21 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
22 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
25 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
26 - New York, NY - BB King Blues Club
28 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater
29 - Stafford Springs, CT - The Palace Theater
30 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
May
2 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center for the Arts
4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
5 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
6 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
7 - Cudahy, WI - The Metal Grill
9 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
11 - N Kansas City, MO - VooDoo Lounge @ Harrah's
13 - Central City, CO - Lava Room @ Reserve Casino Hotel
16 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House
18 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
19 - Portland, OR - Star Theater
20 - Grants Pass, OR - Rogue Theatre
August
25 - Reno, NV - Cargo Concert Hall
26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
October
3 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
5 - Bensheim, Germany - Rex Musiktheater
6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
7 - Isernhagen, Germany - Blues Garage
8 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
13 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers
19 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Podium Victorie
20 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. de Nobel
21 - Helmond, Netherlands - De Cacaofabriek
22 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun
24 - Colchester, United Kingdom - Colchester Arts Centre
26 - Southampton, United Kingdom - The Brook
27 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Islington
28 - Bilston, United Kingdom - The Robin 2
29 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - Tramshed
November
2 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - The Garage
3 - Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Newcastle
4 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Rock City
5 - Liverpool, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Liverpool
7 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium Rooms
8 - Belfast, N Ireland, United Kingdom - Limelight 1
10 - Pwllheli, Gwynedd, North Wales, UK - Hard Rock Hell
11 - Holmfirth, UK - The Picturedrome