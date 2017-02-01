Y&T Announce Fall European Dates

Y&T has announced more shows, including a fall European tour and more UK dates. More shows will be announced soon.

Frontman Dave Meniketti recenlty announced Meniketti Wines. Join Meniketti for the unveiling of the two current Meniketti wines - 2014 San Saba chardonnay and pinot noir--on Sunday, February 19th starting at 1:00 PM in Cupertino, California. Meniketti and his wife Jill (author and Y&T's manager) will be there to sign your bottles.

This private event is by reservation only, limited to just 100 people, so reserve your spot now. Upon purchasing your ticket, you'll receive further details.

Come taste and be among the first to purchase in-person these two wines from our newest release, and have your bottles signed by Dave and Jill. This is some of the finest California Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from the Monterey appellation. These limited tickets are going quickly so get yours now at the Y&T webstore.

Y&T tour schedule:

Februay

2-7 – Cozumel, Mexico – Monsters Of Rock Cruise

9 – Largo, FL – Central Park Performing Arts Center

25 – Fresno, CA – The Canyon

March

2 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon

3 - Hermosa Beach, CA - Saint Rocke

4 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

5 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

18 - Tokyo (Kawasaki), Japan - Club Citta'

19 - Tokyo (Kawasaki), Japan - Club Citta'

25 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore (+ special guest Kip Winger)

April

7 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

8 - Scottsdale, AZ - Livewire

12 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

13 - Houston, TX - The Pub Fountains

14 - Austin, TX - 3Ten @ ACL Live

15 - San Leon, TX - 18th St Pier

18 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

20 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

21 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

22 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

25 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

26 - New York, NY - BB King Blues Club

28 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater

29 - Stafford Springs, CT - The Palace Theater

30 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

May

2 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center for the Arts

4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

5 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

6 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

7 - Cudahy, WI - The Metal Grill

9 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

11 - N Kansas City, MO - VooDoo Lounge @ Harrah's

13 - Central City, CO - Lava Room @ Reserve Casino Hotel

16 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

18 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

19 - Portland, OR - Star Theater

20 - Grants Pass, OR - Rogue Theatre

August

25 - Reno, NV - Cargo Concert Hall

26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

October

3 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

5 - Bensheim, Germany - Rex Musiktheater

6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

7 - Isernhagen, Germany - Blues Garage

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

13 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

19 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Podium Victorie

20 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. de Nobel

21 - Helmond, Netherlands - De Cacaofabriek

22 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun

24 - Colchester, United Kingdom - Colchester Arts Centre

26 - Southampton, United Kingdom - The Brook

27 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Islington

28 - Bilston, United Kingdom - The Robin 2

29 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - Tramshed

November

2 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - The Garage

3 - Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Newcastle

4 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Rock City

5 - Liverpool, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Liverpool

7 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium Rooms

8 - Belfast, N Ireland, United Kingdom - Limelight 1

10 - Pwllheli, Gwynedd, North Wales, UK - Hard Rock Hell

11 - Holmfirth, UK - The Picturedrome