Y&T Announce Last Show For 2018

Hard rockers Y&T have announced their last show for 2018 – a New Year’s Eve date in Sacramento, CA with Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon. The show will take place at Ace Of Spades.

Frontman David Meniketti’s Meniketti Wines recently released 2016 Contagious Chardonnay and 2016 Forever Pinot Noir. Find purchase information for the wines at this location.

The new single vineyard 2016 Contagious Chardonnay (San Saba vineyard) has a luscious feel with vanilla cream, pear, a hint of butterscotch on the palate, and a smooth, velvet finish. Very well balanced with good acidity. Aged 9 months in 20% new French oak barrels.

The new single vineyard 2016 Forever Pinot Noir (Tondré Grapefield) is beautifully fruit forward, elegantly refined, luxurious, and balanced without harsh tannins. Notes of black cherry, raspberry, black current, nutmeg, clove, and coriander, with a hint of toasted oak and chocolate. Aged 9 months in 30% new French oak barrels.

Y&T live:

August

3 - Santa Cruz, CA - Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

4 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

24 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

25 - Merced, CA - Merced Theatre

September

6 – Hinckley, MN – Grand RockTember Music Festival

19 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

21 - Munich, Germany - Theaterfabrik

22 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

23 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

25 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freheit

27 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

28 - Trollhättan, Sweden - Apollon

29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan

October

1 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's

2 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

4 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

5 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

6 - Marseille, France - Le Moulin

7 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur

9 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

11 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

12 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

13 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

15 - Paris, France - Bataclan

16 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli

18 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland

19 - London, UK - Roundhouse

20 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall

21 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

November

16 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre

17 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre