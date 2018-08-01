Y&T Announce Last Show For 2018

August 1, 2018, an hour ago

Y&T Announce Last Show For 2018

Hard rockers Y&T have announced their last show for 2018 – a New Year’s Eve date in Sacramento, CA with Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon. The show will take place at Ace Of Spades.

Frontman David Meniketti’s Meniketti Wines recently released 2016 Contagious Chardonnay and 2016 Forever Pinot Noir. Find purchase information for the wines at this location.

The new single vineyard 2016 Contagious Chardonnay (San Saba vineyard) has a luscious feel with vanilla cream, pear, a hint of butterscotch on the palate, and a smooth, velvet finish. Very well balanced with good acidity. Aged 9 months in 20% new French oak barrels.

The new single vineyard 2016 Forever Pinot Noir (Tondré Grapefield) is beautifully fruit forward, elegantly refined, luxurious, and balanced without harsh tannins. Notes of black cherry, raspberry, black current, nutmeg, clove, and coriander, with a hint of toasted oak and chocolate. Aged 9 months in 30% new French oak barrels.

Y&T live:

August 
3 - Santa Cruz, CA - Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
4 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
24 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
25 - Merced, CA - Merced Theatre

September
6 – Hinckley, MN – Grand RockTember Music Festival
19 - Brussels, Belgium - AB 
21 - Munich, Germany - Theaterfabrik 
22 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 
23 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee 
25 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freheit 
27 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller 
28 - Trollhättan, Sweden - Apollon 
29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan

October
1 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's 
2 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 
4 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn 
5 - Milan, Italy - Live Club 
6 - Marseille, France - Le Moulin 
7 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur 
9 - Toulouse, France - Bikini 
11 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera 
12 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27 
13 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 
15 - Paris, France - Bataclan 
16 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli 
18 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland 
19 - London, UK - Roundhouse 
20 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall 
21 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

November
16 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre
17 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre



