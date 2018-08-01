Y&T Announce Last Show For 2018
August 1, 2018, an hour ago
Hard rockers Y&T have announced their last show for 2018 – a New Year’s Eve date in Sacramento, CA with Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon. The show will take place at Ace Of Spades.
Frontman David Meniketti’s Meniketti Wines recently released 2016 Contagious Chardonnay and 2016 Forever Pinot Noir. Find purchase information for the wines at this location.
The new single vineyard 2016 Contagious Chardonnay (San Saba vineyard) has a luscious feel with vanilla cream, pear, a hint of butterscotch on the palate, and a smooth, velvet finish. Very well balanced with good acidity. Aged 9 months in 20% new French oak barrels.
The new single vineyard 2016 Forever Pinot Noir (Tondré Grapefield) is beautifully fruit forward, elegantly refined, luxurious, and balanced without harsh tannins. Notes of black cherry, raspberry, black current, nutmeg, clove, and coriander, with a hint of toasted oak and chocolate. Aged 9 months in 30% new French oak barrels.
Y&T live:
August
3 - Santa Cruz, CA - Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
4 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
24 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
25 - Merced, CA - Merced Theatre
September
6 – Hinckley, MN – Grand RockTember Music Festival
19 - Brussels, Belgium - AB
21 - Munich, Germany - Theaterfabrik
22 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
23 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
25 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freheit
27 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
28 - Trollhättan, Sweden - Apollon
29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan
October
1 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's
2 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
4 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
5 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
6 - Marseille, France - Le Moulin
7 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur
9 - Toulouse, France - Bikini
11 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
12 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
13 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
15 - Paris, France - Bataclan
16 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli
18 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland
19 - London, UK - Roundhouse
20 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall
21 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy
November
16 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre
17 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre