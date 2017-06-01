Y&T Announce New Tour Dates

Long-running rockers Y&T have updated their tour schedule with the addition of new dates from June to November. The band’s complete live itinerary is listed below:

June

2 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre

July

28 - Maidstone, UK - Ramblin’ Man Fair

29 - Pentrich, UK - Rock & Blues Custom Show

August

4 - Santa Cruz, CA - Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

11 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin' the Rivers Festival

24 - Oroville, CA - Feather Falls Resort

25 - Reno, NV - Cargo Concert Hall

26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

October

1 - Burgrieden, Germany - Riffelhof

3 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

5 - Bensheim, Germany - Rex Musiktheater

6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

7 - Isernhagen, Germany - Blues Garage

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

13 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

14 - Stockholm, Swedenn - Fryshuset Klubben

17 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Poppodium Metropool

19 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. de Nobel

20 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Podium Victorie

21 - Helmond, Netherlands - De Cacaofabriek

22 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun

24 - Colchester, United Kingdom - Colchester Arts Centre

26 - Southampton, United Kingdom - The Brook

27 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Islington

28 - Bilston, United Kingdom - The Robin 2

29 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - Tramshed

November

2 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - The Garage

3 - Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Newcastle

4 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Rock City

5 - Liverpool, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Liverpool

7 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium Rooms

8 - Belfast, N Ireland, United Kingdom - Limelight 1

10 - Pwllheli, Gwynedd, North Wales, UK - Hard Rock Hell

11 - Holmfirth, UK - The Picturedrome

February

11-16 - Miami-Jamaica-Labadee - Monsters of Rock Cruise