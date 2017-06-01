Y&T Announce New Tour Dates
June 1, 2017, an hour ago
Long-running rockers Y&T have updated their tour schedule with the addition of new dates from June to November. The band’s complete live itinerary is listed below:
June
2 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre
July
28 - Maidstone, UK - Ramblin’ Man Fair
29 - Pentrich, UK - Rock & Blues Custom Show
August
4 - Santa Cruz, CA - Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
11 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin' the Rivers Festival
24 - Oroville, CA - Feather Falls Resort
25 - Reno, NV - Cargo Concert Hall
26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
October
1 - Burgrieden, Germany - Riffelhof
3 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
5 - Bensheim, Germany - Rex Musiktheater
6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
7 - Isernhagen, Germany - Blues Garage
8 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
13 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers
14 - Stockholm, Swedenn - Fryshuset Klubben
17 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Poppodium Metropool
19 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. de Nobel
20 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Podium Victorie
21 - Helmond, Netherlands - De Cacaofabriek
22 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun
24 - Colchester, United Kingdom - Colchester Arts Centre
26 - Southampton, United Kingdom - The Brook
27 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Islington
28 - Bilston, United Kingdom - The Robin 2
29 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - Tramshed
November
2 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - The Garage
3 - Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Newcastle
4 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Rock City
5 - Liverpool, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Liverpool
7 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium Rooms
8 - Belfast, N Ireland, United Kingdom - Limelight 1
10 - Pwllheli, Gwynedd, North Wales, UK - Hard Rock Hell
11 - Holmfirth, UK - The Picturedrome
February
11-16 - Miami-Jamaica-Labadee - Monsters of Rock Cruise