Y&T Announce Special Acoustic Performance In Sacramento

Y&T has announced an exclusive Meniketti Wines event (frontman Dave Menikitti’s win) that includes a very special Y&T acoustic performance on Friday, January 5th in Sacramento, CA. Have some wine & cheese with Y&T. Taste all four Meniketti Wines, enjoy an intimate Y&T acoustic set, then hang out with Dave, Jill (author and Y&T's manager), and the band afterward, all included in the price of your ticket. Tickets available here.

In other news, The Y&T documentary team has provided another update and teaser clip, both of which you can see on the Kickstarter campaign page updates:

“Hello wonderful Kickstarter contributors! We remain hard at work editing the Y&T documentary. As we progress, and we are progressing, we are still hearing from new participants who want to contribute to the documentary. Recently, we heard from Producer Tom Allom (In Rock We Trust.) He has agreed to send us a self-interview. He has been busy with Judas Priest's new album. We are in the process of working that out A.S.A.P. Also, Jimmy Degrasso has been searching high and low for a certain VHS tape and has finally found it! As we continue to work hard assembling this documentary, you can see it takes a team to get it done! We are proud of what we've accomplished so far. We hope you enjoy this latest clip, and we hope you know that we want to see the final cut just as much as you do! Thanks for your continued patience, and we hope you have a great holiday season! Stay Tuned!”

Upcoming Y&T tour dates:

January

6 - Tracy, CA - Grand Theatre

19 - Fresno, CA - Tower Theatre for the Performing Arts

20 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

26 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

27 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

28 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS

February

2 - Austin, TX - 3TEN @ ACL Live (an evening with Y&T)

3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

7 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge (an evening with Y&T)

11-16 - Miami-Jamaica-Labadee - Monsters of Rock Cruise

18 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

20 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater (an evening with Y&T)

21 - New York, NY - BB King Blues Club

23 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater

24 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall (an evening with Y&T)

27 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's

March

2 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

3 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

6 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

8 - North Kansas City, MO - VooDoo Lounge @ Harrah's

10 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

17 - Grants Pass, OR - Rogue Theatre

April

19 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

20 - Santa Clarita, CA - The Canyon Santa Clarita

21 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

22 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon