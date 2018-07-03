Y&T Announce Special Live Acoustic Performances
Y&T has announced two exclusive acoustic performances as a part of frontman Dave Meniketti’s Meniketti Wines release events this month. The events will take place July 13th in Sacramento, CA, and July 15th in Los Gatos, CA. Be among the first to experience the newest Meniketti Wines (releasing July 2018), enjoy an intimate Y&T acoustic set (performing some songs from the new acoustic CD), then hang out with Dave, Jill (author, vintner, and Y&T's manager), and the band afterward - all included in the price of your ticket. Find ticket information at this location.
Y&T live:
August
3 - Santa Cruz, CA - Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
4 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
24 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
25 - Merced, CA - Merced Theatre
September
6 – Hinckley, MN – Grand RockTember Music Festival
19 - Brussels, Belgium - AB
21 - Munich, Germany - Theaterfabrik
22 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
23 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
25 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freheit
27 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
28 - Trollhättan, Sweden - Apollon
29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan
October
1 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's
2 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
4 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
5 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
6 - Marseille, France - Le Moulin
7 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur
9 - Toulouse, France - Bikini
11 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
12 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
13 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
15 - Paris, France - Bataclan
16 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli
18 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland
19 - London, UK - Roundhouse
20 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall
21 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy
November
16 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre
17 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre