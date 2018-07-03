Y&T Announce Special Live Acoustic Performances

Y&T has announced two exclusive acoustic performances as a part of frontman Dave Meniketti’s Meniketti Wines release events this month. The events will take place July 13th in Sacramento, CA, and July 15th in Los Gatos, CA. Be among the first to experience the newest Meniketti Wines (releasing July 2018), enjoy an intimate Y&T acoustic set (performing some songs from the new acoustic CD), then hang out with Dave, Jill (author, vintner, and Y&T's manager), and the band afterward - all included in the price of your ticket. Find ticket information at this location.

Y&T live:

August

3 - Santa Cruz, CA - Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

4 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

24 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

25 - Merced, CA - Merced Theatre

September

6 – Hinckley, MN – Grand RockTember Music Festival

19 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

21 - Munich, Germany - Theaterfabrik

22 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

23 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

25 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freheit

27 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

28 - Trollhättan, Sweden - Apollon

29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan

October

1 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's

2 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

4 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

5 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

6 - Marseille, France - Le Moulin

7 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur

9 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

11 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

12 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

13 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

15 - Paris, France - Bataclan

16 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli

18 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland

19 - London, UK - Roundhouse

20 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall

21 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

November

16 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre

17 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre