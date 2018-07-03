Y&T Announce Special Live Acoustic Performances

July 3, 2018, an hour ago

news hard rock y&t

Y&T Announce Special Live Acoustic Performances

Y&T has announced two exclusive acoustic performances as a part of frontman Dave Meniketti’s Meniketti Wines release events this month. The events will take place July 13th in Sacramento, CA, and July 15th in Los Gatos, CA. Be among the first to experience the newest Meniketti Wines (releasing July 2018), enjoy an intimate Y&T acoustic set (performing some songs from the new acoustic CD), then hang out with Dave, Jill (author, vintner, and Y&T's manager), and the band afterward - all included in the price of your ticket. Find ticket information at this location.

Y&T live:

August 
3 - Santa Cruz, CA - Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
4 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
24 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
25 - Merced, CA - Merced Theatre

September
6 – Hinckley, MN – Grand RockTember Music Festival
19 - Brussels, Belgium - AB 
21 - Munich, Germany - Theaterfabrik 
22 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 
23 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee 
25 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freheit 
27 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller 
28 - Trollhättan, Sweden - Apollon 
29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan

October
1 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's 
2 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 
4 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn 
5 - Milan, Italy - Live Club 
6 - Marseille, France - Le Moulin 
7 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur 
9 - Toulouse, France - Bikini 
11 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera 
12 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27 
13 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 
15 - Paris, France - Bataclan 
16 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli 
18 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland 
19 - London, UK - Roundhouse 
20 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall 
21 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

November
16 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre
17 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre



Featured Audio

TOMORROW’S EVE – “Bread And Circuses” (Amped/Alliance)

TOMORROW’S EVE – “Bread And Circuses” (Amped/Alliance)

Featured Video

INFRARED Premiere "All In Favour"

INFRARED Premiere "All In Favour"

Latest Reviews