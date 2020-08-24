Y&T Bassist AARON LEIGH To Release "Insanity" Solo Single Feat. FRANK HANNON In September; Teaser Video

As Y&T was about to wrap up their 27-city 2020 US Tour last March, the virus hit. Three shows canceled, and sent home... three days early. Fast forward five months later... no touring or Y&T shows to be had and nothing but time to kill.

After doing a few solo acoustic live streams, bassist Aaron Leigh started writing some new solo material in June. “I've been wanting to release some solo material for a while now, but with Y&T's usual year round touring schedule, it made finding time to record difficult... but now the time is right!”

"Insanity", the new single, was written and produced with all vocals and instruments performed by Aaron Leigh with the exception of a guest spot featuring Aaron's good friend Frank Hannon, (co-founder/lead guitarist of platinum selling band Tesla) who played a guitar solo on the track.

“As I was in the recording process for 'Insanity', I was already thinking that I wanted Frank Hannon to play a guitar solo on the track... and, of course he nailed it!”

"Insanity" will be released and available on all streaming services on Friday, September 25. Check out a teaser video below: