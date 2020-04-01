Y&T Frontman DAVE MENIKETTI Exhibited COVID-19 Symptoms Following US Tour - "The Day We Arrived Home, Most Of The Boys Were In Good Shape..."

Y&T frontman, Dave Meniketti, has issued a message via Facebook, recalling the days following the band's return from their US tour.

"All the Y&T family have been home from our US Tour now for a little over 2 weeks, and it’s really strange as I reflect back on how quickly things have changed since our last show in Boise, ID," says Meniketti. "On the positive side, we had a fantastic 7 week tour that started in Las Vegas in the middle of January, which seems like a year ago! The tour was to end in the Pacific Northwest, however those 3 shows were rescheduled to July.

"The day we arrived home, March 13th, most of the boys were in good shape except for me and Jill. I did get sick that first day back with a few of the coronavirus symptoms, (Dave's wife) Jill a little less so. Though I never got tested to know for certain, it ended up being fairly mild and Jill and I are both fine, having isolated for about 17 days now.

"The other day I heard that 3 of our fellow bay area bands, Testament, Death Angel, and Exodus came home from their Europe/UK tour the same day as we got home, but didn’t fare so well. Many of the band members and crew folks got coronavirus, including Chuck Billy. I know this is probably old news now, but I wanted to give my best to all of those guys and hope everyone is doing well. And for the drummer of Death Angel, Will Carroll, who last I heard was in ICU, all of Y&T hope he will come out of this and get back to being healthy soon. In fact, Chuck Billy did an interview for Rolling Stone about what happened in this excellent article, in case you didn’t see this.

"Though we very much miss playing live shows, I wanted to put this out there that from our family to yours, stay safe, and we’ll see you on the other side of this - hopefully in the summer!"

