Y&T Guitarist JOHN NYMANN Is “Very Ill”; Will Miss This Weekend’s UK Festivals
July 27, 2017, 33 minutes ago
Y&T have announced that guitarist John Nymann is “very ill”, and will miss the band's UK festival appearances at the Ramblin' Man Fair (July 28th) and Rock & Blues Custom Show (July 29th).
Says the band: “We're sad to announce that John Nymann became very ill and was unable to make the flight to the UK today. Though we'll miss him at this weekend's festivals, we all wish John the best on his full recovery and know he will be fine. He's so disappointed, and this is the first time he’ll miss a show in his long career due to illness. John looks forward to returning to the UK with Y&T on the fall tour.
“While this is a shocker to us all, Y&T will power through and play Ramblin' Man Fair and Rock & Blues Custom Show as a trio, with a local UK friend joining in on a few songs to help round out the sound. We know that our awesome UK fans will be supportive, and we want you all to know that we're completely ready to kick some ass on these two festivals!”
Upcoming Y&T tour dates:
July
28 - Maidstone, UK - Ramblin’ Man Fair
29 - Pentrich, UK - Rock & Blues Custom Show
August
4 - Santa Cruz, CA - Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
11 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin' the Rivers Festival
24 - Oroville, CA - Feather Falls Resort
25 - Reno, NV - Cargo Concert Hall
26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
October
1 - Burgrieden, Germany - Riffelhof
3 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
5 - Bensheim, Germany - Rex Musiktheater
6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
7 - Isernhagen, Germany - Blues Garage
8 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
13 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers
14 - Stockholm, Swedenn - Fryshuset Klubben
17 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Poppodium Metropool
19 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. de Nobel
20 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Podium Victorie
21 - Helmond, Netherlands - De Cacaofabriek
22 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun
24 - Colchester, United Kingdom - Colchester Arts Centre
26 - Southampton, United Kingdom - The Brook
27 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Islington
28 - Bilston, United Kingdom - The Robin 2
29 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - Tramshed
November
2 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - The Garage
3 - Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Newcastle
4 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Rock City
5 - Liverpool, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Liverpool
7 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium Rooms
8 - Belfast, N Ireland, United Kingdom - Limelight 1
10 - Pwllheli, Gwynedd, North Wales, UK - Hard Rock Hell
11 - Holmfirth, UK - The Picturedrome
February
11-16 - Miami-Jamaica-Labadee - Monsters of Rock Cruise