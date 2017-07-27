Y&T Guitarist JOHN NYMANN Is “Very Ill”; Will Miss This Weekend’s UK Festivals

Y&T have announced that guitarist John Nymann is “very ill”, and will miss the band's UK festival appearances at the Ramblin' Man Fair (July 28th) and Rock & Blues Custom Show (July 29th).

Says the band: “We're sad to announce that John Nymann became very ill and was unable to make the flight to the UK today. Though we'll miss him at this weekend's festivals, we all wish John the best on his full recovery and know he will be fine. He's so disappointed, and this is the first time he’ll miss a show in his long career due to illness. John looks forward to returning to the UK with Y&T on the fall tour.

“While this is a shocker to us all, Y&T will power through and play Ramblin' Man Fair and Rock & Blues Custom Show as a trio, with a local UK friend joining in on a few songs to help round out the sound. We know that our awesome UK fans will be supportive, and we want you all to know that we're completely ready to kick some ass on these two festivals!”

Upcoming Y&T tour dates:

July

28 - Maidstone, UK - Ramblin’ Man Fair

29 - Pentrich, UK - Rock & Blues Custom Show

August

4 - Santa Cruz, CA - Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

11 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin' the Rivers Festival

24 - Oroville, CA - Feather Falls Resort

25 - Reno, NV - Cargo Concert Hall

26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

October

1 - Burgrieden, Germany - Riffelhof

3 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

5 - Bensheim, Germany - Rex Musiktheater

6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

7 - Isernhagen, Germany - Blues Garage

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

13 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

14 - Stockholm, Swedenn - Fryshuset Klubben

17 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Poppodium Metropool

19 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. de Nobel

20 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Podium Victorie

21 - Helmond, Netherlands - De Cacaofabriek

22 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun

24 - Colchester, United Kingdom - Colchester Arts Centre

26 - Southampton, United Kingdom - The Brook

27 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Islington

28 - Bilston, United Kingdom - The Robin 2

29 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - Tramshed

November

2 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - The Garage

3 - Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Newcastle

4 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Rock City

5 - Liverpool, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Liverpool

7 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium Rooms

8 - Belfast, N Ireland, United Kingdom - Limelight 1

10 - Pwllheli, Gwynedd, North Wales, UK - Hard Rock Hell

11 - Holmfirth, UK - The Picturedrome

February

11-16 - Miami-Jamaica-Labadee - Monsters of Rock Cruise