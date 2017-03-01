Y&T Issue Update On Band Documentary – “We’re Currently Knee-Deep Into The ‘80s Heyday”

Long-running rockers Y&T has issued the following update about their upcoming documentary On With The Show:

“We're still at it, in between the flooding, mudslides, and power outages we've been experiencing here at our studio in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The film is progressing beautifully, and the reviews from the principals involved (Dave (Meniketti, frontman) and the band, Jill (Dave’s wife), and a few other choice insiders) have been glowing and encouraging. We're currently knee-deep into the '80s heyday, as we chronologically forge ahead in putting this epic story together. We promise this will be worth the wait. Release has been pushed back, as we have admittedly underestimated the scope of this project. Our goal now is to complete it and hand over the finished film late this summer. We know the anticipation must be tough to tolerate, and we are grateful for your continued patience! Meanwhile, here's an excerpt from the film. Hope you enjoy it!"

Head to the documentary’s Kickstarter page to see an excerpt from the film.

Y&T tour schedule:

March

2 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon

3 - Hermosa Beach, CA - Saint Rocke

4 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

5 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

18 - Tokyo (Kawasaki), Japan - Club Citta'

19 - Tokyo (Kawasaki), Japan - Club Citta'

25 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore (+ special guest Kip Winger)

April

7 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

8 - Scottsdale, AZ - Livewire

12 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

13 - Houston, TX - The Pub Fountains

14 - Austin, TX - 3Ten @ ACL Live

15 - San Leon, TX - 18th St Pier

18 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

20 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

21 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

22 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

25 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

26 - New York, NY - BB King Blues Club

28 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater

29 - Stafford Springs, CT - The Palace Theater

30 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

May

2 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center for the Arts

4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

5 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

6 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

7 - Cudahy, WI - The Metal Grill

9 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

11 - N Kansas City, MO - VooDoo Lounge @ Harrah's

13 - Central City, CO - Lava Room @ Reserve Casino Hotel

16 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

18 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

19 - Portland, OR - Star Theater

20 - Grants Pass, OR - Rogue Theatre

August

25 - Reno, NV - Cargo Concert Hall

26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

October

3 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

5 - Bensheim, Germany - Rex Musiktheater

6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

7 - Isernhagen, Germany - Blues Garage

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

13 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

19 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Podium Victorie

20 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. de Nobel

21 - Helmond, Netherlands - De Cacaofabriek

22 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun

24 - Colchester, United Kingdom - Colchester Arts Centre

26 - Southampton, United Kingdom - The Brook

27 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Islington

28 - Bilston, United Kingdom - The Robin 2

29 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - Tramshed

November

2 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - The Garage

3 - Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Newcastle

4 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Rock City

5 - Liverpool, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Liverpool

7 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium Rooms

8 - Belfast, N Ireland, United Kingdom - Limelight 1

10 - Pwllheli, Gwynedd, North Wales, UK - Hard Rock Hell

11 - Holmfirth, UK - The Picturedrome