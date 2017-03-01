Y&T Issue Update On Band Documentary – “We’re Currently Knee-Deep Into The ‘80s Heyday”
Long-running rockers Y&T has issued the following update about their upcoming documentary On With The Show:
“We're still at it, in between the flooding, mudslides, and power outages we've been experiencing here at our studio in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The film is progressing beautifully, and the reviews from the principals involved (Dave (Meniketti, frontman) and the band, Jill (Dave’s wife), and a few other choice insiders) have been glowing and encouraging. We're currently knee-deep into the '80s heyday, as we chronologically forge ahead in putting this epic story together. We promise this will be worth the wait. Release has been pushed back, as we have admittedly underestimated the scope of this project. Our goal now is to complete it and hand over the finished film late this summer. We know the anticipation must be tough to tolerate, and we are grateful for your continued patience! Meanwhile, here's an excerpt from the film. Hope you enjoy it!"
Head to the documentary’s Kickstarter page to see an excerpt from the film.
Y&T tour schedule:
March
2 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon
3 - Hermosa Beach, CA - Saint Rocke
4 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House
5 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose
18 - Tokyo (Kawasaki), Japan - Club Citta'
19 - Tokyo (Kawasaki), Japan - Club Citta'
25 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore (+ special guest Kip Winger)
April
7 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd
8 - Scottsdale, AZ - Livewire
12 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
13 - Houston, TX - The Pub Fountains
14 - Austin, TX - 3Ten @ ACL Live
15 - San Leon, TX - 18th St Pier
18 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge
20 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft
21 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
22 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
25 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
26 - New York, NY - BB King Blues Club
28 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater
29 - Stafford Springs, CT - The Palace Theater
30 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
May
2 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center for the Arts
4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
5 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
6 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
7 - Cudahy, WI - The Metal Grill
9 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
11 - N Kansas City, MO - VooDoo Lounge @ Harrah's
13 - Central City, CO - Lava Room @ Reserve Casino Hotel
16 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House
18 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
19 - Portland, OR - Star Theater
20 - Grants Pass, OR - Rogue Theatre
August
25 - Reno, NV - Cargo Concert Hall
26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
October
3 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
5 - Bensheim, Germany - Rex Musiktheater
6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
7 - Isernhagen, Germany - Blues Garage
8 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
13 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers
19 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Podium Victorie
20 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. de Nobel
21 - Helmond, Netherlands - De Cacaofabriek
22 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun
24 - Colchester, United Kingdom - Colchester Arts Centre
26 - Southampton, United Kingdom - The Brook
27 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Islington
28 - Bilston, United Kingdom - The Robin 2
29 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - Tramshed
November
2 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - The Garage
3 - Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Newcastle
4 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Rock City
5 - Liverpool, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Liverpool
7 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium Rooms
8 - Belfast, N Ireland, United Kingdom - Limelight 1
10 - Pwllheli, Gwynedd, North Wales, UK - Hard Rock Hell
11 - Holmfirth, UK - The Picturedrome