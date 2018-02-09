Y&T – New Dates Added To Tour Schedule

Y&T have added new U.S. dates to their tour schedule, including stops in Cleveland, Salt Lake City, Portland, and a special show in San Francisco supported by Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon. Check out a full list of dates below.

Y&T, who have been kicking around since 1976, recently released their first acoustic EP, Acoustic Classix Vol. 1.

Recorded in December 2017, the band has included six classic Y&T songs on this first acoustic release, with a few songs you wouldn't expect to hear acoustically, each with a different spin. This is a very special EP that gives Y&T fans a whole new way to enjoy these classic Y&T tunes.

Available exclusively from the Y&T webstore and at select shows.

Tracklisting:

"Contagious"

"Rock 'N' Roll's Gonna Save The World"

"Summertime Girls"

"Black Tiger"

"Barroom Boogie"

"Rescue Me"

Dates:

February

10 – Miami, FL – Magic City Casino

11-16 - Miami-Jamaica-Labadee - Monsters of Rock Cruise

18 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

20 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater (an evening with Y&T)

21 - New York, NY - BB King Blues Club

23 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater

24 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall (an evening with Y&T)

27 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's

March

1- Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom

2 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

3 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

6 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

8 - North Kansas City, MO - VooDoo Lounge @ Harrah's

10 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Liquid Joe’s

16 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre

17 - Grants Pass, OR - Rogue Theatre

24 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

April

13 – Reno, NV – Cargo

14 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Resort

19 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

20 - Santa Clarita, CA - The Canyon Santa Clarita

21 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

22 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon

May

4 – Columbia, MD – M3 Rock Festival