Y&T – New Dates Announced For 2019; Acoustic Classix Vol. 1 EP Now Available On Vinyl
October 3, 2018, an hour ago
Hard rockers Y&T have announced new shows in 2019, including dates in Honolulu, Japan, Akron, Reno, Europe, and the U.K.
Frontman Dave Meniketti continues to recover from a back injury; a band statement reads, “Dave's recovery from his back injury is slow going, but he is progressing in small steps as he continues to work with his physical therapist. Thank you all for your well wishes. Dave very much looks forward to getting back on stage for next month's shows.”
Y&T's latest Acoustic Classix Vol. 1 EP is now available on vinyl--this is a limited release run and only available from the Y&T webstore . There are also a limited number of autographed copies available.
Upcoming dates:
November
2 - Merced, CA - Merced Theater
16 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre (Eric Martin opens)
17 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre (Eric Martin opens)
December
6 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose
7 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon
8 - Santa Clarita, CA - The Canyon
28 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
30 - Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone
31 – Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades (Frank Hannon of Tesla opens)
2019:
January
8 - Honolulu, HI - The Republik
12 - Tokyo, Japan - Club Citta'
13 - Tokyo, Japan - Club Citta'
25 - Tracy, CA - Grand Theatre
26 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
February
8 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd
10 - Scottsdale - BLK Live
14 - Houston, TX - Proof Rooftop
15 - Austin, TX - 3TEN @ ACL Live
16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!
20 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge
24 - March 1 - Miami, Jamaica, Haiti - Monsters of Rock Cruise
March
3 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
5 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
8 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theatre
9 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater
10 - Derry, NH Tupelo Music Hall
12 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault
14 - Akron, OH - The Tangier
15 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
16 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
19 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
22 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur
23 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
April
20 – Reno, NV – Cargo
September
26 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
27 - Pamplona, Spain - Casa de Cultura Auditorio de Burlada
28 - Madrid, Spain - Sala But
October
3 - Zwolle, The Netherlands - Poppodium Hedon
4 - Zoetermeer, The Netherlands - Cultuurpodium Boerderij
5 - Uden, The Netherlands - de Pul
9 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee Live Club
11 - Malmö, Sweden - Kulturbolaget
12 - Göteborg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers
13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kägelbanan Södra Teatern
16 - Hamburg, Germany - Downtown Bluesclub
18 - Isernhagen, Germany - Blues Garage
19 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
20 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
22 - Burgrieden, Germany - Riffelhof
25 - Vauréal, France - Le Forum
26 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun
30 - Southampton, UK - The Brook
November
1 - Bilston, UK - The Robin 2
2 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington
3 - Cardiff, Wales, UK - Tramshed
7 - Glasgow, Scotland, UK - The Garage
8 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK - O2 Academy Newcastle
9 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
10 - Holmfirth, UK - The Picturedrome