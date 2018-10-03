Y&T – New Dates Announced For 2019; Acoustic Classix Vol. 1 EP Now Available On Vinyl

Hard rockers Y&T have announced new shows in 2019, including dates in Honolulu, Japan, Akron, Reno, Europe, and the U.K.

Frontman Dave Meniketti continues to recover from a back injury; a band statement reads, “Dave's recovery from his back injury is slow going, but he is progressing in small steps as he continues to work with his physical therapist. Thank you all for your well wishes. Dave very much looks forward to getting back on stage for next month's shows.”

Y&T's latest Acoustic Classix Vol. 1 EP is now available on vinyl--this is a limited release run and only available from the Y&T webstore . There are also a limited number of autographed copies available.

Upcoming dates:

November

2 - Merced, CA - Merced Theater

16 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre (Eric Martin opens)

17 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre (Eric Martin opens)

December

6 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

7 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon

8 - Santa Clarita, CA - The Canyon

28 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

30 - Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone

31 – Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades (Frank Hannon of Tesla opens)

2019:

January

8 - Honolulu, HI - The Republik

12 - Tokyo, Japan - Club Citta'

13 - Tokyo, Japan - Club Citta'

25 - Tracy, CA - Grand Theatre

26 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

February

8 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

10 - Scottsdale - BLK Live

14 - Houston, TX - Proof Rooftop

15 - Austin, TX - 3TEN @ ACL Live

16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!

20 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

24 - March 1 - Miami, Jamaica, Haiti - Monsters of Rock Cruise

March

3 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

5 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

8 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theatre

9 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater

10 - Derry, NH Tupelo Music Hall

12 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault

14 - Akron, OH - The Tangier

15 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

16 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

19 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

22 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur

23 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

April

20 – Reno, NV – Cargo

September

26 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

27 - Pamplona, Spain - Casa de Cultura Auditorio de Burlada

28 - Madrid, Spain - Sala But

October

3 - Zwolle, The Netherlands - Poppodium Hedon

4 - Zoetermeer, The Netherlands - Cultuurpodium Boerderij

5 - Uden, The Netherlands - de Pul

9 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee Live Club

11 - Malmö, Sweden - Kulturbolaget

12 - Göteborg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kägelbanan Södra Teatern

16 - Hamburg, Germany - Downtown Bluesclub

18 - Isernhagen, Germany - Blues Garage

19 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

20 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

22 - Burgrieden, Germany - Riffelhof

25 - Vauréal, France - Le Forum

26 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun

30 - Southampton, UK - The Brook

November

1 - Bilston, UK - The Robin 2

2 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

3 - Cardiff, Wales, UK - Tramshed

7 - Glasgow, Scotland, UK - The Garage

8 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK - O2 Academy Newcastle

9 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

10 - Holmfirth, UK - The Picturedrome