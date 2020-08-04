Y&T Offering 2020 Tour Shirts As Coronavirus “Collector’s Item”

Hard rockers Y&T continue to cancel or reschedule shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic and with many U.S. tour dates gone, Y&T’s 2020 U.S. tour shirt is now completely unique and as the band states, “a coronavirus collector’s item.”

The U.S. Tour Shirt features a classic Meniketti shot on front and the winter/spring US Tour dates on the back. Order here.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Y&T's autumn Europe/UK tour has been rescheduled to 2021. The majority of promoters in Europe and the UK expressed the need to move their shows to next year as their venues were not prepared under coronavirus restrictions. Those dates equaled over three-quarters of the band's tour, rendering the remaining few dates not feasible, so the entire tour has rescheduled to 2021.

Promoters have assured that all tickets purchased for this year's tour are valid for the relevant rescheduled 2021 tour date. Ticket holders should contact their ticket vendor for details.

Of course, as is everyone, they are uncertain about the remaining shows for this year, so they remain in place until further notice.

For up-to-date information for the band’s tour date, head here.

In the meantime, the Y&T documentary, Y&T: On With the Show - the full 2 hours, 22 minutes - is now available for streaming (rent or buy) on Vimeo. It was originally released on November 26, 2019 and was only available through the band.

Y&T: On With the Show from Y&T Rocks on Vimeo.