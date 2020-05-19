Y&T: On With the Show Documentary Now Available For Streaming Via Vimeo

Y&T frontman Dave Meniketti has checked in with the following update:

"Well, our summer shows are now gone. While we're all disappointed with the rescheduled and cancelled shows that have ensued due to the pandemic, we certainly look forward to the day that live music returns. We continue to remain hopeful that could still happen in some capacity with our currently scheduled shows. Of course, we will keep you informed as we learn more. Watch the Y&T tour dates page, and contact venues and ticket vendors directly if you have questions about a cancelled or rescheduled show."

In the meantime, the Y&T documentary, Y&T: On With the Show - the full 2 hours, 22 minutes - is now available for streaming (rent or buy) on Vimeo. It was originally released on November 26, 2019 and was only available through the band.

Y&T: On With the Show from Y&T Rocks on Vimeo.