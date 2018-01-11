Y&T Release First Ever Acoustic EP

Bay Area rock veterans Y&T, who have been kicking around since 1976, have released their first acoustic EP, Acoustic Classix Vol. 1.

Recorded in December 2017, the band has included six classic Y&T songs on this first acoustic release, with a few songs you wouldn't expect to hear acoustically, each with a different spin. This is a very special EP that gives Y&T fans a whole new way to enjoy these classic Y&T tunes.

Available exclusively from the Y&T webstore and at select shows.

Tracklisting:

"Contagious"

"Rock 'N' Roll's Gonna Save The World"

"Summertime Girls"

"Black Tiger"

"Barroom Boogie"

"Rescue Me"

Upcoming Y&T tour dates:

January

19 - Fresno, CA - Tower Theatre for the Performing Arts

20 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

26 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

27 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

28 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS

February

2 - Austin, TX - 3TEN @ ACL Live (an evening with Y&T)

3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

7 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge (an evening with Y&T)

11-16 - Miami-Jamaica-Labadee - Monsters of Rock Cruise

18 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

20 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater (an evening with Y&T)

21 - New York, NY - BB King Blues Club

23 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater

24 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall (an evening with Y&T)

27 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's

March

2 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

3 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

6 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

8 - North Kansas City, MO - VooDoo Lounge @ Harrah's

10 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

17 - Grants Pass, OR - Rogue Theatre

April

19 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

20 - Santa Clarita, CA - The Canyon Santa Clarita

21 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

22 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon