Y&T Release First Ever Acoustic EP
January 11, 2018, 11 hours ago
Bay Area rock veterans Y&T, who have been kicking around since 1976, have released their first acoustic EP, Acoustic Classix Vol. 1.
Recorded in December 2017, the band has included six classic Y&T songs on this first acoustic release, with a few songs you wouldn't expect to hear acoustically, each with a different spin. This is a very special EP that gives Y&T fans a whole new way to enjoy these classic Y&T tunes.
Available exclusively from the Y&T webstore and at select shows.
Tracklisting:
"Contagious"
"Rock 'N' Roll's Gonna Save The World"
"Summertime Girls"
"Black Tiger"
"Barroom Boogie"
"Rescue Me"
Upcoming Y&T tour dates:
January
19 - Fresno, CA - Tower Theatre for the Performing Arts
20 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
26 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd
27 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
28 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS
February
2 - Austin, TX - 3TEN @ ACL Live (an evening with Y&T)
3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
7 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge (an evening with Y&T)
11-16 - Miami-Jamaica-Labadee - Monsters of Rock Cruise
18 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
20 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater (an evening with Y&T)
21 - New York, NY - BB King Blues Club
23 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater
24 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall (an evening with Y&T)
27 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's
March
2 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
3 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
6 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall
8 - North Kansas City, MO - VooDoo Lounge @ Harrah's
10 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
17 - Grants Pass, OR - Rogue Theatre
April
19 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose
20 - Santa Clarita, CA - The Canyon Santa Clarita
21 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House
22 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon