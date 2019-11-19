Y&T To Release On With The Show Documentary This Month; Video Trailer Streaming

Y&T will release their documentary film, Y&T: On With The Show - The Documentary, on DVD on November 26 and on Blu-ray on December 31. The title is available for pre-order here, and a video trailer can be found below.

This documentary, narrated by Eddie Trunk and told by front man Dave Meniketti, along with interviews of past and present band members, will tell the great story that is Y&T by the guys who lived it. From the days of rehearsing in the front room at Leonard’s grandmother’s house in Oakland, California, to the present day celebrating over 40 years, you’ll hear about: the early days touring with their Volkswagen van and a pickup truck, the crazy stories of recording the first two Yesterday & Today albums, meeting Bill Graham and opening for Journey, Boston and Queen, the band’s big breaks recording and touring overseas, being on the road with AC/DC, Ozzy and Dio, the short-lived breakup in the early ’90s, the reformation three years later, a tribute to Phil, and much more.

The band has hundreds of hours of never-before-seen personal footage, concert clips, interviews, and thousands of personal pictures to sift through that will visually take you through the journey that they traveled. There will be rare footage and audio clips of performances old and new, from the band’s first shows to the legendary concerts and festivals.

Also interviews with rock star celebrities from the many bands who have worked with and were influenced by Y&T, plus great stories from the band’s producers, engineers and roadies over the years.

The 2-disc set includes the actual documentary (143 minutes) with eight deleted scenes, plus an "Encore" disc (137 minutes) with nine special featurettes - for a total of nearly five hours of material.

Disc 1: Documentary + Bonus Material

Disc 2: Encore: Nine Special Featurettes

Please note: The DVD was manufactured as "All Regions" so it should play in your DVD player; if you encounter any issues in your country or with your player (older DVD players may pose problems), then you can watch it on a computer, which is not region-specific.