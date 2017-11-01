Y&T – Two California Shows With BABYLON A.D. Announced

The Y&T machine keeps running as the longtime rockers have announced the last shows for 2017 with two dates at The Mystic Theatre later this month. Babylon A.D. will be opening both shows.

In other news, The Y&T documentary is still very much alive, and the work is constantly in progress by the documentary team. Though a completion date hasn’t been determined, visit the Kickstarter campaign to see all updates, teaser clips, and notes directly from the crew.

Upcoming Y&T tour dates:

November

2 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - The Garage

3 - Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Newcastle

4 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Rock City

5 - Liverpool, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Liverpool

7 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium Rooms

8 - Belfast, N Ireland, United Kingdom - Limelight 1

10 - Pwllheli, Gwynedd, North Wales, UK - Hard Rock Hell

11 - Holmfirth, UK - The Picturedrome

17 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre (with Babylon A.D.)

18 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre (with Babylon A.D.)

January

6 - Tracy, CA - Grand Theatre

19 - Fresno, CA - Tower Theatre for the Performing Arts

20 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

26 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

27 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

28 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS

February

2 - Austin, TX - 3TEN @ ACL Live (an evening with Y&T)

3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

7 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge (an evening with Y&T)

11-16 - Miami-Jamaica-Labadee - Monsters of Rock Cruise

18 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

20 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater (an evening with Y&T)

21 - New York, NY - BB King Blues Club

23 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater

24 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall (an evening with Y&T)

27 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's

March

2 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

3 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

6 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

8 - North Kansas City, MO - VooDoo Lounge @ Harrah's

10 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

14 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

17 - Grants Pass, OR - Rogue Theatre

April

19 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

20 - Santa Clarita, CA - The Canyon Santa Clarita

21 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

22 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon