Y&T – Two California Shows With BABYLON A.D. Announced
November 1, 2017, an hour ago
The Y&T machine keeps running as the longtime rockers have announced the last shows for 2017 with two dates at The Mystic Theatre later this month. Babylon A.D. will be opening both shows.
In other news, The Y&T documentary is still very much alive, and the work is constantly in progress by the documentary team. Though a completion date hasn’t been determined, visit the Kickstarter campaign to see all updates, teaser clips, and notes directly from the crew.
Upcoming Y&T tour dates:
November
2 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - The Garage
3 - Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Newcastle
4 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Rock City
5 - Liverpool, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Liverpool
7 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium Rooms
8 - Belfast, N Ireland, United Kingdom - Limelight 1
10 - Pwllheli, Gwynedd, North Wales, UK - Hard Rock Hell
11 - Holmfirth, UK - The Picturedrome
17 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre (with Babylon A.D.)
18 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre (with Babylon A.D.)
January
6 - Tracy, CA - Grand Theatre
19 - Fresno, CA - Tower Theatre for the Performing Arts
20 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
26 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd
27 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
28 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS
February
2 - Austin, TX - 3TEN @ ACL Live (an evening with Y&T)
3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
7 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge (an evening with Y&T)
11-16 - Miami-Jamaica-Labadee - Monsters of Rock Cruise
18 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
20 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater (an evening with Y&T)
21 - New York, NY - BB King Blues Club
23 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater
24 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall (an evening with Y&T)
27 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's
March
2 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
3 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
6 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall
8 - North Kansas City, MO - VooDoo Lounge @ Harrah's
10 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
14 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House
17 - Grants Pass, OR - Rogue Theatre
April
19 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose
20 - Santa Clarita, CA - The Canyon Santa Clarita
21 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House
22 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon