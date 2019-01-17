Y&T Win Two Awards At San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition
January 17, 2019, 17 minutes ago
While Y&T was on tour in Japan last weekend, Dave & Jill's Meniketti Wines won two awards at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. This was their first-ever wine competition.
Awards:
- 2017 Temptation Rosé won a Silver medal
- 2016 Forever Pinot Noir won a Bronze medal
Enjoy these award-winning wines for yourself. Meniketti Wines only have a few cases left of their 2017 Rosé, so get yours before it sells out. Order Meniketti Wines shipped directly to your door in 43 states.
Y&T performs next on January 25th at Grand Theatre Center For The Arts in Tracy, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here.