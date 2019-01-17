Y&T Win Two Awards At San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition

While Y&T was on tour in Japan last weekend, Dave & Jill's Meniketti Wines won two awards at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. This was their first-ever wine competition.

Awards:

- 2017 Temptation Rosé won a Silver medal

- 2016 Forever Pinot Noir won a Bronze medal

Enjoy these award-winning wines for yourself. Meniketti Wines only have a few cases left of their 2017 Rosé, so get yours before it sells out. Order Meniketti Wines shipped directly to your door in 43 states.

Y&T performs next on January 25th at Grand Theatre Center For The Arts in Tracy, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here.