YASHIRA Signs With Good Fight Music; "Recact (Flood)" Music Video Streaming

Florida-based metal act, Yashira, has signed with Good Fight Music and has plans to release a new LP this spring.

"We’re beyond excited to get these songs out," says the band. "We’ve been working tirelessly on this album and the accompanying artwork since early 2016. The fact that such a solid label like Good Fight wanted to put the record out is just incredible. We’re super grateful.”

Yashira is also releasing a music video for their single "Redact (Flood)" (see below). Directed by Cameron Nunez, this is the first song the band is releasing from their upcoming LP.

The band continues, "This is some of the most aggressive material we’ve written and we feel the visual ideas Cameron brought to the table really accentuate the mood of the song.”

"Redact (Flood)" is also available as an iTunes instant gratification track. Meaning, fans who pre-order the LP on iTunes will get the single as an immediate download. Pre-order digitally here, or physically here.

Tracklisting:

"Redact (Flood)"

"Writhe (Embrace)"

"Raze (Deject)"

"Shrine (Contra)"

"Surmise (Descend)"

"Ignis (Ascend)"

"Redact (Flood)" video:

The band will hit the road with Axis starting today. Kicking off in Gainesville, FL at The Atlantic, the tour will send the band up and down the east coast before wrapping up in Greensboro, NC at New York Pizza. All tour dates here.

(Photo - Cameron Nunez)