YASHIRA Streaming New Album Ahead Of Friday's Official Release

Florida metal act Yashira is giving fans early access to their new LP by streaming it in its entirety. Listen via the YouTube playlist below.

The band will release the new album, Shrine, this Friday (April 13th) via Good Fight Music. "Redact (Flood)" and "Writhe (Embrace)" are available as an iTunes instant gratification tracks. Meaning, fans who pre-order the LP on iTunes will get the single as an immediate download. Pre-order digitally here, or physically here.

Tracklisting:

"Redact (Flood)"

"Writhe (Embrace)"

"Raze (Deject)"

"Shrine (Contra)"

"Surmise (Descend)"

"Ignis (Ascend)"

Yashira will head out on the road this month supporting Fit For An Autopsy and Great American Ghost.

(Photo - Cameron Nunez)