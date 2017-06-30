YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS Debut “Annabel” Music Video

Ye Banished Privateers have released a video for “Annabel”, the opening track of their third studio album, First Night Back In Port, out today via Napalm Records. The new clip is available for streaming below.

Ye Banished Privateers takes you 300 years back in time for an imaginary journey through the harsh life at sea during the early 18th century. With songs inspired by traditional Irish and Scandinavian folk music, acting and elaborate historical clothing the privateers tell a story about the rough sailor's life, lived on the other side of the law - and the fight against oppression and nationalism.

Together, the nearly 30 crew members take turns to go on tour and plunder, and with around a dozen sailors on stage no two shows are ever the same. The mix of rude folk and punk music invites you to dance and sing along, while the gripping ballads will make the toughest pirate heart soft.

Tracklisting:

“Annabel”

“A Night At The Schwarzer Kater”

“First Night Back In Port”

“All The Way To Galway”

“Cooper's Rum”

“Skippy Aye Yo”

“I Dream Of You”

“A Declaration Of Independence”

“For A Fragile Moment's Ease”

“We Are Ye Banished Privateers”

“Bosun's Verses”

“Eastindiamen”

“Devil's Bellows”

“Ringaroo At Cooper's Inn”

“Mermaid's Kiss”

“Annabel” video:

“I Dream Of You” lyric video:

“First Night Back In Port” video:

Studio Diary Part 1:

Studio Diary Part 2:

Studio Diary Part 3:

Track-by-track Part 1:

Track-by-track Part 2:

Track-by-track Part 3: