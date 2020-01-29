YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS Present "Rowing With One Hand" Music Video

Batten down the hatches! Swedish sea pillagers, Ye Banished Privateers, will capsize your ship with their third single, “Rowing With One Hand”, from the upcoming album, Hostis Humani Generis. Along with an atmospheric audiovisual, Ye Banished Privateers present another snapshot straight from the pirate capital Nassau.

In the cinematic video, the Swedish pirates prepare the great escape from court and fight for their freebooter rights, clashing with the upscale bourgeoisie. Unmistakably folky, charming and with a bunch of drunken humour, Ye Banished Privateers draws you into their maritime universe. “Rowing With One Hand” presents the hard life of pirates on the wild ride through the ancient times.

This intense sing-along hymn and its catchy rhythm lets the listener take part in the ferocious side of the pirates and lets them flee in a cheerful frenzy from the clutches of decency. They find their way in the storm, setting course for the next adventure and keep fighting for their rebellious freedom.

The savage beast from the north, Ye Banished Privateers, returns with their enthralling fourth album, Hostis Humani Generis, out February 7 via Napalm Records. The new full-length is the most authentic of pirate manifests – with more than enough audacious atmosphere, sing-along hymns, folk tunes and foul rambling to secure the band’s unique position in the genre. These Swedish marauders of the sea take you through the ups and downs of pirate life!

Pre-order here.

Ye Banished Privateers on Hostis Humani Generis: “It is with great pride that we present to you our fourth full-length album - Hostis Humani Generis! Over the course of 13 songs (well, 15 if you get the deluxe box) we tell the immersive story of a delinquent pirate crew, the downfall of the pirate republic of Nassau, and the end of the Golden Age of Piracy. We are immensely happy that the time has finally come to share this with you all, and we really hope you like it as much as we do!”

Artwork by Eliran Kantor.

Tracklisting:

“No Prey, No Pay”

“Hush Now My Child”

“Blame The Brits”

“Capstan Shanty”

“Elephant’s Dance”

“Swords To Plowshares”

“Flintlock”

“Parting Song”

“Rowing With One Hand”

“A Swinging We Must Go”

“They Are Marching Down On High Street”

“Death Of Bellows”

“Why The Big Whales Sing”

“Elephants’ Dance” lyric video:

“No Prey, No Pay” video:

(Photo - Samuel Pettersson)