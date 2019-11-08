YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS Return With Hostis Humani Generis Album; First Single Streaming

The savage beast from the north, Ye Banished Privateers, returns with their enthralling fourth album, Hostis Humani Generis, out February 7, 2020 via Napalm Records. The new full-length is the most authentic of pirate manifests – with more than enough audacious atmosphere, sing-along hymns, folk tunes and foul rambling to secure the band’s unique position in the genre. These Swedish marauders of the sea take you through the ups and downs of pirate life! Preorder here.

The sinister atmosphere of the first single, “No Prey, No Pay”, conveys the spirit of what it means to be a pirate and catapults you back in time – right into the 18th century of the hazardous world of Ye Banished Privateers. Listen to the Freebooters first single and breathe in the salty air of the sea!

“Chase is on in shallow waters

Swivels glowing through the smoke

'tis might be an even slaughter

Took a volley through the oak”

Ye Banished Privateers on the first single “No Prey, No Pay”:

“By the grace of God and King George’s arse! We are releasing a new video, and our next album is officially on the way! ‘No Prey, No Pay’ sets the stage for the album and describes how times suddenly had become more difficult for those sailing under the black flag. More than ever, piracy had become a hazardous task, many times with the sole purpose of getting enough value to guarantee a decent meal for a couple of days.”

Ye Banished Privateers on Hostis Humani Generis:

“It is with great pride that we present to you our fourth full-length album - Hostis Humani Generis! Over the course of 13 songs (well, 15 if you get the deluxe box) we tell the immersive story of a delinquent pirate crew, the downfall of the pirate republic of Nassau, and the end of the Golden Age of Piracy. We are immensely happy that the time has finally come to share this with you all, and we really hope you like it as much as we do!”

Artwork by Eliran Kantor:

Tracklisting

“No Prey, No Pay”

“Hush Now My Child”

“Blame The Brits”

“Capstan Shanty”

“Elephant’s Dance”

“Swords To Plowshares”

“Flintlock”

“Parting Song”

“Rowing With One Hand”

“A Swinging We Must Go”

“They Are Marching Down On High Street”

“Death Of Bellows”

“Why The Big Whales Sing”

“No Prey, No Pay” video:

(Photo by: Samuel Pettersson)