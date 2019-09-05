YEAR OF THE GOAT Debut "Invidia" Lyric Video

Tomorrow, Friday, September 6, will see Swedish occult rock masters, Year Of The Goat, return with their brand new opus, Novis Orbis Terrarum Ordinis, via Napalm Records. A lyric video for the song "Invidia" can be found below.

Novis Orbis Terrarum Ordinis showcases Year Of The Goat's roots in the darker sounds of the 60's and 70's, while they have never sounded so bracing before. Captivating tracks such as the just released "Avaritia" indulge in the finest occult rock full of blackened heart`s blood and elegiac melody lines that will haunt your dreams.

Available on LP, CD and digital formats, the pre-order is underway, here.

Tracklisting:

"Subortus"

"Acedia"

"Luxuria"

"Ira"

"Superbia"

"Gula"

"Avaritia"

"Invidia"

"Subicio"

"Invidia" lyric video:

"Superbia" lyric video:

"Avaritia" video:

Lineup:

Thomas Sabbathi - vocals, guitar

Jonas Mattsson - guitar Linus Lundgren - guitar Daniel Melo - drums

Joona Hassinen - bass Pope - mellotron, vocals