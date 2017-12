Sweden's Year Of The Goat performed inside the Bullhead City Circus at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2016. Professionally filmed video of the band's full set can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Angel's Necropolis"

"The Key And The Gate"

"Pillars Of The South"

"Vermin"

"Vermillion Clouds"

"Black Sunlight"

"Riders Of Vultures"