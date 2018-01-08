YEAR OF THE GOAT - "Riders Of Vultures" Live Lyric Video Streaming

Norrköping, Sweden's Year Of The Goat have released a live lyric video for "Riders Of Vultures", a track from their second full length album, The Unspeakable, released back in 2015 via Napalm Records. Watch the clip below:

Year Of The Goat performed inside the Bullhead City Circus at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2016. Professionally filmed video of the band's full set can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Angel's Necropolis"

"The Key And The Gate"

"Pillars Of The South"

"Vermin"

"Vermillion Clouds"

"Black Sunlight"

"Riders Of Vultures"