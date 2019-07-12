YEAR OF THE GOAT To Release Novis Orbis Terrarum Ordinis Album In September; "Avaritia" Music Video Posted

September 6 will see Swedish occult rock masters, Year Of The Goat, return with their brand new opus, Novis Orbis Terrarum Ordinis, via Napalm Records. Today the band is not only sharing the initial album details, spectacular album artwork, but also a brand new music video for the hard-hitting rock juggernaut "Avaritia". Watch the clip below.

Evoking a musically, sinister reality that surrounds us in this world with the majestic sound by Year Of The Goat, the occult rock collective adds a fire to the chaos with the band's third studio album. In these times of global upheaval, the band's upcoming record will celebrate your sins "[...] and rejoice in the perverseness of evil", but one is definitely clear: The Year Of The Goat is now.

Novis Orbis Terrarum Ordinis showcases Year Of The Goat's roots in the darker sounds of the 60's and 70's, while they have never sounded so bracing before. Captivating tracks such as the just released "Avaritia" indulge in the finest occult rock full of blackened heart`s blood and elegiac melody lines that will haunt your dreams.

Available on LP, CD and digital formats, the pre-order is underway, here.

Tracklisting:

"Subortus" "Acedia" "Luxuria" "Ira"

"Superbia" "Gula"

"Avaritia" "Invidia" "Subicio"

"Avaritia" video:

Lineup:

Thomas Sabbathi - vocals, guitar

Jonas Mattsson - guitar Linus Lundgren - guitar Daniel Melo - drums

Joona Hassinen - bass Pope - mellotron, vocals