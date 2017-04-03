YEAR OF THE TYRANT - HEATHEN, EXHORDER, FORBIDDEN Members Launch New Metal Band

Jason VieBrooks (Grip Inc., Heathen) has posted the video update below, announcing Year Of The Tyrant, the new metal band also featuring guitarist Vinnie LaBella (Exhorder) and drummer Sasha Horn (Forbidden, Heathen).

Says Jason: “We've just gradually been building material, writing it together. We didn't really wanna say anything to anybody until we were ready to just basically sucker punch you… you didn't see it coming, here we are.”

The band are keeping the identity of their singer under wraps, for now. Watch the video below, and stay tuned for further updates.