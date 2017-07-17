YES Announce Additional Dates For Summer Tour

2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee YES has revealed additional tour dates for this summer's YEStival outing with special guest Todd Rundgren and an opening set from Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy honouring the magic of Keith Emerson and Greg Lake, as well as a few special "Evening With YES" shows.

New additions to the 30-date tour include San Diego, Reno, San Francisco, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Cedar Rapids and Boston, among other cities. Kicking off August 4th in Greensboro, NC, YEStival will travel throughout the US and Canada until September 19th, with stops in Brooklyn August 11th at the Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk and Los Angeles August 29th at the Microsoft Theater. Tickets for all YEStival dates are currently on sale, except for the new September 1st, 17th, 18th and 19th shows, which go on sale to the public this Friday, July 21st. See below for full list of YEStival tour dates and go to yesworld.com for all ticketing information.

This summer's annual trek will feature a set list of greatest hits from all of the band's studio albums up to 1980, showcasing the storied history of one of the world's most influential, ground-breaking, and respected progressive rock bands. YES - Steve Howe (guitar since 1970), Alan White (drums since 1972), Geoff Downes (keyboards; first joined in 1980), Jon Davison (vocals since 2011) and Billy Sherwood (guitar/keyboards in the 1990s and the late Chris Squire's choice to take over bass/vocals in 2015) - will treat fans to such hits as "Roundabout" and "Starship Trooper," performing at least one song from each of the band's first 10 albums starting with 1969's Yes to 1980's Drama.

Tour dates:

August

4 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

5 - Boone, NC - Holmes Convocation Center

7 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Concert Pavilion

8 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theatre

10 - Mashantucket, CT - The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

11 - Brooklyn, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

12 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Center

14 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre

16 - Greensburg, PA - The Palace Theatre

17 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

19 - Elgin, IL - Festival Park - Grand Victoria Casino

20 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

22 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre

23 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

25 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

26 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

28 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre ~

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

31 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre **

September

1 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre **

3 - Tulalip, WA - Tulalip Amphitheatre

5 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

7 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium ^

8 - Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium ^

11 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheatre ^

12 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre ^

14 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens ^

17 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur Theatre **

18 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount **

19 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount **

** YES only

~ with Carl Palmer only

^ with Todd Rundgren only

(Photo - Glenn Gottlieb)