YES Announce Final Lineup For Cruise To The Edge 2019; New Additions Include THE NEAL MORSE BAND, THE SEA WITHIN

With only three months to go before sailing and just limited cabins still available, On The Blue - one of the leading music cruise experience producers over the past 20 years - has announced the final artist lineup for its sixth annual Cruise To The Edge.

Limited cabins are still available beginning at $1,299 per person, double occupancy. Government fees, taxes, and gratuities are additional and mandatory for all passengers, regardless of age. For booking and more info, visit CruiseToTheEdge.com and follow @CruiseToTheEdge on Facebook and Twitter.

Hosted by Jon Kirkman and the Grammy-award winning, 2017 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, YES, this 5-night progressive rock cruise experience will sail out of Tampa, FL aboard Royal Caribbean's Brilliance of the Seas this February 4th - 9th and will visit two ports: Key West, Florida and Cozumel, Mexico.

As previously announced, the lineup for Cruise To The Edge 2019 includes: YES, Steve Hackett of Genesis, Mike Portnoy, Riverside, Fish, Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater, special guest John Lodge of The Moody Blues, PFM, Frost, Gazpacho, Enchant, Spock's Beard, Airbag, Magic Pie, Baraka, Electric Asturias, IO Earth, David Cross Band, In Continuum, District 97, Fernando Perdomo, UniKuE, Marbin, and Alan Hewitt and One Nation.

Just announced additions to the all-star lineup include: The Neal Morse Band-featuring Neal Morse (lead vocals, guitars, keyboards), Mike Portnoy (drums, vocals), Randy George (bass), Bill Hubauer (keyboards, vocals) and Eric Gillette (guitars, vocals). The band will be playing fan favorites, plus new material from The Great Adventure, its double-concept album due out January 25, 2019 on Radiant Records via Metal Blade worldwide.

Additionally, The Sea Within-an incredible new international rock supergroup formed in 2017 by Swedish guitarist and singer-songwriter Roine Stolt, bassist Jonas Reingold, guitarist Daniel Gildenlöw, German drummer Marco Minnemann and American keyboardist Tom Brislin-has been added to the line-up. Guitarist Casey McPherson will be stepping in for Daniel for the band's cruise performance, as he'll be touring with Pain of Salvation. Other new line-up additions include: Rachel Flowers, Adrian Belew Power Trio, Focus, Haken, and Brook Hansen.

The beautiful Brilliance of the Seas is the second ship in the Radiance class and she has a great contemporary feel, all the while keeping true with some of the incredible element's guests expect from Royal Caribbean. The ship offers the perfect balance of excitement and relaxation; featuring floor-to-ceiling glass windows throughout the ship which allow for breathtaking ocean views to be enjoyed almost anywhere on board. A favorite amongst CTTE veterans, the Brilliance showcases some of the finest music venues on the high seas, including an incredibly huge Pool Stage.

This exclusive cruise charter is a fantasy camp for progressive rock enthusiasts, with mind-blowing entertainment, activities and fun. Truly an experience that is over the top.

(Photo - Glenn Gottlieb)