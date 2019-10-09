YES Announces The Album Series UK 2020 Tour: Relayer + Classic Cuts

YES, one of the most innovative of all prog-rock bands, and true legends of the genre, have announced a 8-date UK tour for May and June of 2020. The Album Series 2020 Tour will feature their 1974 Relayer album in its entirety together with a selection of other classic YES favourites. An extensive European tour will be announced soon.

This tour follows their 2018 highly successful #YES50 Anniversary tour and again features the line-up of Steve Howe (guitars), Alan White (drums), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar and backing vocals), Jon Davison (vocals) and Jay Schellen (additional drums and percussion).

The show will comprise two sets by the band with full production and a high definition video wall. The first will feature favourite classic tracks from YES’ extensive catalogue. The second will feature Relayer, the seventh studio album by YES, and one of the band’s most distinctive. Relayer marked a slight change in direction as Patrick Moraz replaced Rick Wakeman on keyboards bringing an edgier, avant-garde feel to the album. This was perfect for the opening track "Gates Of Delirium", almost 22 minutes in length, with its battle scene featuring the keyboard of Moraz and Steve Howe’s guitar. The battle gives way to the beautiful closing ballad "Soon", a prayer for peace and hope.

The album continues with "Sound Chaser", a prog-rock-jazz fusion experiment heavily influenced by Moraz’s style and "To Be Over", a calm and gentle conclusion to the album, based on a melody by Steve Howe.

Released in late 1974 on Atlantic Records, Relayer continued YES’ success reaching #4 in the UK album chart and #5 in the US Billboard chart.

Steve Howe: “We are really looking forward to playing ALL of the Relayer album. Having premiered The Gates Of Delirium this year, we continue by expanding our Album Series with all the tracks: 'The Gates Of Delirium', 'Sound Chaser' and 'To Be Over'. During the first half of the evening we’ll be performing a refined selection from YES‘ enormous 50 year + repertoire. See you there!”

Alan White: “I always enjoy coming home to England so I’m especially looking forward to YES‘ upcoming ‘Album Series 2020’ tour. Relayer, I believe, is one of the most creative and interesting musical compilations in the bands repertoire. Challenging and extremely enjoyable to play, I’m happy to be bringing this music back to live stages throughout Europe. I hope all who attend our shows will enjoy these cuts as much as we like performing them for our audiences.”

Roger Dean will attend every show on the UK and European dates, and will have an exhibition of his iconic art, will be available to chat with fans front of house and sign merch, plus will be in the VIP meet and greets.

Tickets go on sale at 10 AM on Friday, October 11. More info and ticket links here.

Tour dates:

May

26 - Philharmonic Hall - Liverpool, UK

27 - Royal Concert Hall - Nottingham, UK

29 - Barbican - York, UK

30 - The Sage - Gateshead, UK

31 - Royal Concert Hall - Glasgow, UK

June

2 - Symphony Hall - Birmingham, UK

3 - Bridgewater Hall - Manchester, UK

5 - Royal Albert Hall - London, UK

(Photo - Gottlieb Bros)