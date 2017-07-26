YES Drummer Alan White Welcomes Dylan Howe To Join Rhythm Section For North American Yestival Tour

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees YES and longtime drummer Alan White have today (7/26) announced that Dylan Howe, son of guitarist Steve Howe, will be joining the band's rhythm section on this summer's 31-date North American Yestival tour creating a twin drum powerhouse alongside White, in similar fashion that Bill Bruford and Whitebrought on their Union Tour in the early 1990s with two drummers playing simultaneously. Go to yesworld.com for all ticketing information.



"It's a pleasure for me to welcome Dylan Howe to the YES stage," shares White. "I've known Dylan for most of his life and I'm proud to think I've helped to be an inspiration in his musical journey. I'm very much looking forward to performing with him this summer for the upcoming YES tour."



"I feel very honored and fortunate to have got the call to join YES this summer," adds Dylan. "This to me is, quite possibly, the musical zenith of my career - my love for this music and the great musicianship that runs through it has always been a massive inspiration to me. Bill and Alan's drumming is why I started playing the drums in the first place, and to have the opportunity to honor their great contribution to drumming whilst playing alongside Alan with my brilliant father and this outstanding lineup is a dream come true for me."

Yestival features special guest Todd Rundgren and an opening set from Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy honoring the magic of Keith Emerson and Greg Lake, as well as a few special "Evening with YES" shows. The tour kicks off August 4th in Greensboro, NC and will travel throughout the U.S. and Canada until September 19th with stops in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Cleveland, Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, Calgary, Boston and many more. Tickets for all Yestival dates are currently on sale, except for the newly added September 15th show in Rochester which goes on sale Friday, August 4th at 10 AM EST.

This summer's annual trek will feature a set list of greatest hits from all of the band's studio albums up to 1980, showcasing the storied history of one of the world's most influential, ground-breaking, and respected progressive rock bands. YES--Steve Howe (guitar since 1970), Alan White (drums since 1972), Geoff Downes (keyboards; first joined in 1980),Jon Davison (vocals since 2011) and Billy Sherwood (guitar/keyboards in the 1990s and the late Chris Squire's choice to take over bass/vocals in 2015)--will treat fans to such hits as "Roundabout" and "Starship Trooper," performing at least one song from each of the band's first ten albums starting with 1969's Yes to 1980's Drama.



Beginning this Saturday, July 29th, YES will start releasing a video diary in conjunction with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Live Nation to give the band's dedicated and longstanding multi-generational fans, and all music lovers, a look at touring from the band's point of view.

In addition, as part of the Cleveland Yestival date, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will celebrate the 2017 Inductees with a week-long series of events August 15th-20th. Fans are invited to the Rock Hall to celebrate the music and influence of YES with a week of live music, programs, films, and a dedication for the 2017 Inductee exhibit with members of the band.

"YES is an immensely talented band whose fans tirelessly pursued recognition for them into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," said Greg Harris, President and CEO, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. "We're celebrating the sounds and legacy of the prog-rock giants and 2017 Inductees with a week of events at the Rock Hall with fans around the globe."

Tour dates:

August

4 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

5 - Boone, NC - Holmes Convocation Center

7 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Concert Pavilion

8 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theatre

10 - Mashantucket, CT - The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

11 - Brooklyn, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

12 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Center

14 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre

16 - Greensburg, PA - The Palace Theatre

17 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

19 - Elgin, IL - Festival Park - Grand Victoria Casino

20 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

22 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre

23 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

25 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

26 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

28 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre ~

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

31 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre **

September

1 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre **

3 - Tulalip, WA - Tulalip Amphitheatre

5 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

7 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium ^

8 - Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium ^

11 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheatre ^

12 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre ^

14 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens ^

17 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur Theatre **

18 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount **

19 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount **

** YES only

~ with Carl Palmer only

^ with Todd Rundgren only

(Photo - Glenn Gottlieb)