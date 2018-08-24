YES Featuring JON ANDERSON, TREVOR RABIN, RICK WAKEMAN Release "Roundabout" Video From Upcoming Live At The Apollo Multi-Format Release

On September 7th, Eagle Vision will release YES - 50th Anniversary Live At The Apollo on DVD, Blu-ray, 2CD & 3LP. Watch a video for "Roundabout" below.

In 2016, Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman combined their incredible talents and the heritage of Yes to take to the road for a series of concerts celebrating the band’s musical legacy from the seventies to the nineties. YES, featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman brought their live show to the UK in early 2017, including this sell-out performance, captured live at the Manchester Apollo.

With a setlist embracing the spectrum of their career, including classics “Roundabout,” “Owner Of A Lonely Heart,” “And You And I,” “Hold On,” “Heart Of The Sunrise,” “Rhythm Of Love,” “I’ve Seen All Good People,” “Awaken” and many more, the band were on superb form. Wakeman’s keyboard sorcery wove its spell alongside Rabin’s masterly guitar skills and founding member Jon Anderson’s unique vocal and lyrical prowess to create a special night of musical alchemy for their fans. This glorious show captures the true, enduring nature of this ever-powerful band.

Grammy Award winners YES have sold more than 35 million albums and have been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Tracklisting:

Orchestral arr. "Perpetual Change" (Rabin) / "Cinema" (Rabin/Kaye/Squire/White) / "Perpetual Change" (Anderson/Squire)

"Hold On" (Rabin/Anderson/Squire)

"I've Seen All Good People": (i) "Your Move" (ii) "All Good People" (Anderson/Squire)

"Lift Me Up" (Rabin/Squire)

"And You & I" (i) "Cord Of Life" (ii) "Eclipse" (iii) "The Preacher, The Teacher" (iv) "Apocalypse" (Anderson/Bruford/Howe/Squire

"Rhythm Of Love" (Rabin/Anderson/Kaye/Squire/White)

"Heart Of The Sunrise" (Anderson/Bruford/Squire)

(CD Disc 2)

"Changes" (Rabin/Anderson/White)

"Long Distance Runaround" (Anderson) / "The Fish" (Schindleria Praematurus) (Squire)

"Orchestral Shade" (Rabin) / "Awaken" (Anderson/Howe)

"Make It Easy" (Rabin) / "Owner Of A Lonely Heart" (Rabin/Anderson/Howe/Squire)

"Roundabout" (Anderson/Howe)

"Roundabout" video:

"Rhythm Of Love" video:

Trailer:

Lineup:

Jon Anderson (vocals, guitar, harp); Trevor Rabin (guitar, vocals); Rick Wakeman (keyboards)

With Lee Pomeroy (bass) and Lou Molino III (drums)

Audio Mixed By: Paul Linford and Trevor Rabin