YES Founding Member JON ANDERSON To Hold Exclusive Live Event With Performance And Q&A This Sunday

Legendary YES singer and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, Jon Anderson, is readying the release of his new solo album, 1000 Hands, an album nearly 30 years in the making. 1000 Hands is Anderson’s first via his new partnership with Blue Élan Records. The album is available digitally as well as on CD and a deluxe 180-gram double vinyl package tomorrow, and can be pre-ordered here.

In addition, Anderson will be hosting an exclusive live event for fans this Sunday, August 2 beginning at 12 PM, PT / 3 PM, ET. Fans should go here to find out where to tune in and watch the event.

“With all the love in the world, I am so grateful for the worldwide release of 1000 Hands, which took a lifetime to create. Well, it seems like that!” laughs Anderson. “Many thanks to all the truly wonderful people who worked on this unique album. I hope fans are able to watch the livestream event this Sunday which will feature an interview and live performances of songs off the new album with my truly fantastic band of musicians.”

Anderson began working on 1000 Hands (originally called Uzlot - “it means a lot of us”) nearly 30 years ago, working with a group of musicians that included YES drummer Alan White and bassist Chris Squire. However, due to his heavy touring commitments with YES, Anderson had to put the record on the back burner. “Before you knew it, I started getting involved in other projects and tours, and years went by,” he explains. “I would listen to the tapes from time to time and think, ‘This could have been a great album! One day I’ll finish it.’”

Setting up shop in Franklin’s Solar Studios in Orlando, Florida, Anderson laid down backing vocals to his original lead tracks, and Franklin called in an astonishing array of rock and jazz luminaries to fill out the songs: fellow YES alum Steve Howe, Ian Anderson, Jean-Luc Ponty, Billy Cobham, Chick Corea, Steve Morse, Rick Derringer, Jonathan Cain, and the Tower of Power Horns are just a few of the guests on 1000 Hands.

“That’s where the title 1000 Hands comes from, all of the brilliant musicians who played a part in making the record,” Anderson says. “Michael acted like something of a casting director, bringing so many great players. It was really exciting to hear the record open up and become what I had always envisioned.”

Anderson’s celestial voice - one of the most recognizable sounds in rock - is in stunning form throughout 1000 Hands, an album that features some of his most breathtaking compositions. Bookended by the starkly beautiful acoustic ballads “Now” and “Now and Again,” the record features electrifying new prog masterpieces (“Activate,” “Come Up”), glorious poly-rhythmic wonders (“WDMCF”) and delightful reggae pop (“First Born Leaders”). Listeners will be mesmerized by the cavalcade of sumptuous vocal harmonies on the frisky “Ramalama,” and they’ll be singing along merrily to the horn-driven funk of the aptly named “Makes Me Happy.”

Tracklisting:

"Now"

"Ramalama"

"First Born Leaders"

"Activate"

"Makes Me Happy"

"Now Variations"

"I Found Myself"

"Twice In A Lifetime"

"WDMCF"

"1000 Hands (Come Up)"

"Now And Again"

"First Born Leaders":

"WDMCF" video:

(Photo - Joe Kleon)