YES Keyboard Icon RICK WAKEMAN Releases Video Trailer For Piano Odyssey 2018 Tour

Following the hugely successful Piano Portraits tour last year, in support of the album of the same name, Rick Wakeman will return in fall 2018 with a new show based on the follow-up release, entitled Piano Odyssey, which will be available September 14th. The now twenty-six date tour will feature even more classic tracks given Rick’s unique piano treatment, and will travel to towns and cities not previously visited in 2017.

The 2018 concerts will be based on a selection of tracks from both Piano Odyssey and Piano Portraits, showcasing music that has a special connection with Rick’s own personal musical journey, all accompanied by his hilarious memories and anecdotes about the tunes, plus a few musical surprises.

In December, an additional special Christmas tour will follow, in which the setlist will be given a distinctly seasonal twist.

Expect a night of beautiful piano arrangements, interspersed with Wakeman’s renowned comedy interludes.

Dates for the tour and tickets are available here. Watch a trailer video below: