YES Members Past And Present Interviewed On InTheStudio; Part 2 Now Streaming (Audio)

North American syndicated rock radio show and website, InTheStudio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History’s Greatest Rock Bands, expands on YES’ induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame with exclusive interviews of members past and present.

Of all the bands that came to the forefront of the progressive rock movement of the early 1970s, none found more critical and commercial success than YES. What distinguished YES from other progressive rock bands back then was that the grandeur of the music never obscured the melody of the songs. Jon Anderson’s unmistakable high clear singing voice and bassist Chris Squire’s harmonies gave YES a focal point and a lyrical framework strong enough to support the band’s dazzling musicianship.

YES have now received the ultimate honor in rock and roll, induction into its Hall Of Fame. InTheStudio has opened its vaults to produce a two-part radio and online exclusive featuring interviews with Jon Anderson, Rick Wakeman, Steve Howe, Tony Kaye, Bill Bruford, Alan White, Trevor Rabin, and YES co-founder the late Chris Squire. Below are highlights conducted by host Redbeard:

“People assume there is a controlled or organized system that we have for doing a record, and really it’s totally disorganized, untogether. Nobody knows from one minute to the next what’s going on!” - Trevor Rabin

“I think in many ways we stumble along looking for an opening.” - Tony Kaye

“I think YES is something that hovers above the collective unit and keeps it in tow, keeps us working hard, and keeps our spirits in the right direction in order to make good music with a defined idea.” - Jon Anderson

“I was always convinced that what we were doing (on Fragile) was something very, very special.” – Rick Wakeman

“I think definitely the YES theme has always been a hopeful one. I think we’ve used dark expressionism to show the difference between good and evil.” - Co-founder Chris Squire

Listen to the show via the following links:

- Part 1

- Part 2