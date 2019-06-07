YES Release YES 50: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow Documentary Ahead Of The Royal Affair North American Tour; Video

In advance of next week's launch of YES' North American concert trek, The Royal Affair Tour, the prog rock pioneers and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees have released online a nearly 40-minute documentary, YES 50: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow.

This documentary is a teaser to the forthcoming Rhino release, YES 50 Live, due for release on August 2, although advanced copies will be available to fans exclusively at The Royal Affair Tour shows later in the tour.

Directed by Paul Gosling, the documentary had a limited release over Christmas to fans as a holiday present and has since been updated with another 15-minutes of exclusive performance footage and interviews with band members Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Billy Sherwood and Jon Davison plus current additional drummer Jay Schellen as well as former members Trevor Horn and Tony Kaye. World-renowned English artist and designer Roger Dean is also interviewed.

"As a long-standing fan of the band, following YES on the road this year and last on their momentous 50th tour was a dream come true," says Gosling. "Thank you to Steve Howe, Alan White and the band, Roger Dean, Tony Kaye and Trevor Horn for their co-operation in making this film."

The Royal Affair Tour, headlined by YES, will also feature Asia with the return of founding member Steve Howe in a special performance, John Lodge of The Moody Blues, and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy with guest vocals by Arthur Brown. View a video trailer below.

The trek will launch Wednesday, June 12 in Bethlehem, PA and visit cities including Holmdel, NJ; Toronto; Nashville; Hollywood, FL; Phoenix; Las Vegas; and Irvine, CA before wrapping Sunday, July 28 in Saratoga, CA. Go to yesworld.com/live for ticketing information.

Tour dates:

June

12 - Bethlehem, PA - Bethlehem Event Center

14 - Farmingdale, NY - Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater

15 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

20 - Westchester, NY - Westchester County Center

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

22 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavillion

24 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

25 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater

27 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

29 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

30 - Providence, RI - Bold Point Park

July

3 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

5 - Columbus, OH - Express Live

6 - Aurora, IL - RiverEdge Park

8 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House

10 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park

12 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

13 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

18 - St Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

20 - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory

21 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

26 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint (Hard Rock Hotel & Casino)

27 - Irvine, CA - FivePoints Amphitheatre

28 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

(Photo - Gottlieb Bros.)