YES Release YES 50: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow Documentary Ahead Of The Royal Affair North American Tour; Video
June 7, 2019, 43 minutes ago
In advance of next week's launch of YES' North American concert trek, The Royal Affair Tour, the prog rock pioneers and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees have released online a nearly 40-minute documentary, YES 50: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow.
This documentary is a teaser to the forthcoming Rhino release, YES 50 Live, due for release on August 2, although advanced copies will be available to fans exclusively at The Royal Affair Tour shows later in the tour.
Directed by Paul Gosling, the documentary had a limited release over Christmas to fans as a holiday present and has since been updated with another 15-minutes of exclusive performance footage and interviews with band members Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Billy Sherwood and Jon Davison plus current additional drummer Jay Schellen as well as former members Trevor Horn and Tony Kaye. World-renowned English artist and designer Roger Dean is also interviewed.
"As a long-standing fan of the band, following YES on the road this year and last on their momentous 50th tour was a dream come true," says Gosling. "Thank you to Steve Howe, Alan White and the band, Roger Dean, Tony Kaye and Trevor Horn for their co-operation in making this film."
The Royal Affair Tour, headlined by YES, will also feature Asia with the return of founding member Steve Howe in a special performance, John Lodge of The Moody Blues, and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy with guest vocals by Arthur Brown. View a video trailer below.
The trek will launch Wednesday, June 12 in Bethlehem, PA and visit cities including Holmdel, NJ; Toronto; Nashville; Hollywood, FL; Phoenix; Las Vegas; and Irvine, CA before wrapping Sunday, July 28 in Saratoga, CA. Go to yesworld.com/live for ticketing information.
Tour dates:
June
12 - Bethlehem, PA - Bethlehem Event Center
14 - Farmingdale, NY - Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater
15 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
20 - Westchester, NY - Westchester County Center
21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
22 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavillion
24 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
25 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater
27 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
29 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion
30 - Providence, RI - Bold Point Park
July
3 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
5 - Columbus, OH - Express Live
6 - Aurora, IL - RiverEdge Park
8 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House
10 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
12 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
13 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
18 - St Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
20 - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory
21 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
26 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint (Hard Rock Hotel & Casino)
27 - Irvine, CA - FivePoints Amphitheatre
28 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
(Photo - Gottlieb Bros.)