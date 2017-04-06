YES Reveal 2017 Yestival Summer Tour Plans; TODD RUNDGREN, CARL PALMER’S ELP LEGACY To Support

In advance of tomorrow's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, YES revealed their initial summer touring plans live on SiriusXM last night during their exclusive in-studio audience event, SiriusXM Volume Presents An Artist Confidential With YES. The 2017 outing, called Yestival, will feature a set list of greatest hits from all of the band's studio albums up to 1980, showcasing the storied history of one of the world's most influential, ground-breaking, and respected progressive rock bands.

"We are looking forward to presenting songs from each of the first nine studio albums, including some surprises," says YES guitarist Steve Howe.

Yestival will feature special guest Todd Rundgren and an opening set from Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy honouring the magic of Keith Emerson and Greg Lake. The tour kicks off August 4th in Greensboro, NC and will travel across the U.S. through early September, stopping in such markets as Baltimore, Philadelphia, Brooklyn (August 11th at the Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk), Pittsburgh, Detroit, Cleveland, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Los Angeles (August 29th at the Microsoft Theater), with more to be announced soon. See below for full list of initial tour dates and go to yesworld.com for ticketing information.

On this summer's annual trek, YES - Steve Howe (guitar), Alan White (drums), Geoff Downes (keyboard), Jon Davison (vocals) and Billy Sherwood (the late Chris Squire's chosen successor on bass) - will treat fans to such hits as "Roundabout" and "Starship Trooper”, performing gems off every album from 1969's Yes to 1980's Drama.

Last night's hour-long SiriusXM event in New York City featured an interview with the band, hosted by David Fricke, and acoustic performances of "Roundabout”, “Leaves Of Green," and "Clap”. As a surprise conclusion, Steve Howe was presented with a birthday cake to commemorate his upcoming 70th birthday this Saturday, April 8th. To view photos from SiriusXM Volume Presents An Artist Confidential With YES, head here.

Yestival 2017 dates:

August

4 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

5 - Boone, NC - Holmes Convocation Center

7 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

8 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theatre

10 - Mashantucket, CT - MGM Grand at Foxwoods

11 - Brooklyn, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

12 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Center

16 - Greensburg, PA - The Palace Theatre

17 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

19 - Elgin, IL - Festival Park - Grand Victoria Casino

20 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

22 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre

23 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

25 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

26 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

September

3 - Tulalip, WA - Tulalip Amphitheatre

(Photo - Glenn Gottlieb)