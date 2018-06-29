YES To Be Joined By Former Band Member TREVOR HORN At Philadelphia Shows

Prog rock pioneers YES have revealed more exciting plans for their official 50th Anniversary celebration #YES50 by announcing that former member Trevor Horn will sit in with the band during their special two-night stand at The Fillmore in Philadelphia July 20th and 21st. In addition, Horn is set to participate in the YesFanFest - 50 True Summers US fan convention taking place Saturday, July 21st at The Foundry in Philadelphia, where he'll join the current members of YES and other alumni, including keyboardists Patrick Moraz and Tom Brislin, for a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the band's dedicated fan base. Famed artist Roger Dean, who's designed countless album covers and logos licensed exclusively for YES, will also take part in the fan convention.

Horn previously sang lead vocals on the band's 1980 album Drama and produced their albums 90125 (1983) and Big Generator (1987) along with 2011's Fly From Here. Earlier this year, YES issued Fly From Here - Return Trip, a new version of the album featuring lead vocals by Horn. Released March 25, Fly From Here - Return Trip also contains a previously unreleased song, "Don't Take No For An Answer", recorded in 2011 featuring Steve Howe on lead vocals, and the full-length version of "Hour Of Need", previously only available as a Japanese bonus track. Signed vinyl and CD versions of the album will be available in Philadelphia. Horn also sat in with YES as a special guest during the European leg of their Golden Anniversary tour at their London and Paris shows in March.

Tour dates:

June

29 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

30 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

July

2 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

6 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak

7 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

10 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur Theatre

11 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

13 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino

14 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Casino

15 - Staten Island, NY - St. George Theatre

17 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley

18 - Westbury, NY - Theatre at Westbury

20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

23 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

24 - Richmond, VA - Classic Amphitheatre

26 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

27 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

28 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall

(Photo - Alex Kluft)