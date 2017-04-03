YES To Perform For A Special SiriusXM Broadcast Event On Wednesday

YES have announced a special event with SiriusXM to celebrate the band's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Class of 2017, this Friday, April 7th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

The exclusive in-studio audience event, SiriusXM Volume Presents An Artist Confidential With YES, will be hosted by David Fricke and broadcast live this Wednesday, April 5th on Volume, the first 24/7 talk radio channel dedicated to the discussion of music, starting at 8 PM, ET/5 PM, PT. Volume delivers a variety of programming including live daily shows, artist interviews, weekly specials, a music trivia game show, and in-depth docuseries hosted by the most respected, knowledgeable, and passionate people in music today - including artists themselves. The Volume channel (ch. 106) debuted in October 2016 on SiriusXM.

The hour-long event will feature an interview with the YES lineup of Rock Hall inductees Steve Howe (guitar) and Alan White (drums), Geoff Downes (keyboards; first joined Yes in 1980), Jon Davison (vocals since 2011) and Billy Sherwood (guitar/keyboards in the 1990s and the late Chris Squire's choice to take over bass/vocals in 2015), plus a few acoustic performances.

(Photo - Glenn Gottlieb)