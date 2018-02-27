YES To Release Drama-Lineup Version Of Fly From Here Album Featuring TREVOR HORN On Vocals

YES will release the Drama-lineup version of their Fly From Here album on March 25th. Fly From Here - Return Trip features new lead vocals by Trevor Horn, and was completely remixed by Trevor.

The set includes an unreleased track recorded in 2011. Entitled "Don't Take No For An Answer", the song features Steve Howe on vocals. Pre-order this new release exclusively at Pledge Music.

Fly From Here - Return Trip tracklisting:

"Fly From Here - Overture"

"Fly From Here Pt 1 - We Can Fly"

"Fly From Here Pt 2 - Sad Night At The Airfield"

"Fly From Here Pt 3 - Madman At The Screens"

"Fly From Here Pt 4 - Bumpy Ride"

"Fly From Here Pt 5 - We Can Fly" (Reprise)

"The Man You Always Wanted Me to Be"

"Life On A Film Set"

"Hour Of Need" (full-length version)

"Solitaire"

"Don't Take No For An Answer"

"Into The Storm"