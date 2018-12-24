YES Vocalist JON ANDERSON Streaming New Holiday Song "Love Is Everything"
December 24, 2018, an hour ago
"Love Is Everything", the new holiday song from YES vocalist, Jon Anderson, is available for streaming below.
Joining Jon on the track is guitarist Tommy Calton, who was founder of the band Hotel (Capital Records). He has performed and recorded with The Meters, Edgar Winter, Chick Corea, Bobby Kimball, Tower Of Power, Spencer Davis and many others as resident studio guitarist at Solar Studios in Orlando.