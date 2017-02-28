YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - First Dates On World On Fire North American Tour Confirmed
Following the overwhelmingly positive reception to his latest album, World On Fire, critically acclaimed guitar virtuoso Yngwie J. Malmsteen is announcing the supporting World On Fire Tour. Malmsteen last toured the States in 2016 on the Generation Axe tour alongside Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi, playing to over 70,000 people over 27 dates.
Yngwie Malmsteen tour dates are as follows, more shows will be announced soon:
May
5 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
10 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
11 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theatre
16 - Montreal, Canada - Corona Theatre
20 - Covington, KY - Madison Theatre
21 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
23 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
28 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
June
1 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
2 - Beverly Hills, CA - Saban Theatre
4 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theatre
6 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
9 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!
10 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Tickets and additional information are available here.