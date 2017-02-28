YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - First Dates On World On Fire North American Tour Confirmed

Following the overwhelmingly positive reception to his latest album, World On Fire, critically acclaimed guitar virtuoso Yngwie J. Malmsteen is announcing the supporting World On Fire Tour. Malmsteen last toured the States in 2016 on the Generation Axe tour alongside Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi, playing to over 70,000 people over 27 dates.

Yngwie Malmsteen tour dates are as follows, more shows will be announced soon:

May

5 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

10 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

11 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theatre

16 - Montreal, Canada - Corona Theatre

20 - Covington, KY - Madison Theatre

21 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

23 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

28 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

June

1 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

2 - Beverly Hills, CA - Saban Theatre

4 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theatre

6 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

9 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!

10 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Tickets and additional information are available here.