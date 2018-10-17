YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - KnuckleBonz Rock Iconz Statue Available For Pre-Order

KnuckleBonz has launched a pre-order for the Yngwie Malmsteen Rock Iconz limited-edition collectible statue. This statue features Yngwie on top of his stack with his signature Fender guitar.

This is a limited edition collectible; only 3,000 are made by hand and sold worldwide. Each statue is hand-painted and numbered and come with a certificate of authenticity printed on the base of each collectible statue. The statue stands approximately 8” tall and is officially licensed.

KnuckleBonz creates hi-end music collectibles that feature the most legendary and highly influential artists in rock music. Pre-order your Yngwie Malmsteen Rock Iconz statue here.