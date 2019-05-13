YNGWIE MALMSTEEN On Possibilty Of Reuniting With Former Vocalists - "I Have No Desire To Do That; I Wish Them All The Best"

Swedish guitar legend Yngwie Malmsteen recently guested on the VikingDave Show and discussed his new album, Blue Lightning. He also commented on the possibility of ever working with any of his former vocalists, which include Jeff Scott Soto, Mark Boals, Joe Lynn Turner and Michael Vescera.

"I have no desire to do that," Malmsteen says of any possible vocalist reunions. "There's a simple reason for that. I really like everything that has been done. I look back at it for what it is and I think it's the best thing that I could have done at the time. The next thing I do is not gonna be something that goes back. I've been a solo artist since '84. So, the guys (former singers) have been hired, basically. I like to wish all the best of luck, even though they like to say bad things about me. And I wish them all the best."

Rock stars have been smashing guitars for decades, few with more enthusiasm than Malmsteen. Sandvik decided to test their cutting-edge technologies by building the world’s first all-metal, unbreakable guitar and letting Malmsteen unleash his smashing skills on it. Watch the video below, and read about the project here.