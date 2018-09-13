YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Performs In Tel Aviv, Israel; Setlist, Video
September 13, 2018, 2 hours ago
Guitar god Yngwie Malmsteen performed yesterday, September 12th, at Reading 2 in Tel Aviv, Israel. The setlist, as well as fan-filmed video from the show, can be found below.
Setlist:
"Rising Force" (Partial)
"Spellbound"
"Into Valhalla"
"Soldier"
"Like An Angel (For April)" (Partial)
"Badinerie" (Johann Sebastian Bach cover)
"Violin Concerto No. 4 In D Minor" (Niccolò Paganini cover)
"Adagio In G Minor" (Remo Giazotto cover)
"Far Beyond The Sun"
"Seventh Sign"
"Overture"
"World On Fire"
"Devil In Disguise"
"Evil Eye"
"Cadenza #2"
"Trilogy Suite Op: 5" (1st movement only)
"Blue"
"Fugue"
"Cadenza #3"
"You Don't Remember, I'll Never Forget"
Encore:
"Paraphrase" (With partial "Icarus' Dream Suite Op: 4)
"Black Star"
"I'll See The Light Tonight" (Last verse omitted)