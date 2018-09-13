YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Performs In Tel Aviv, Israel; Setlist, Video

Guitar god Yngwie Malmsteen performed yesterday, September 12th, at Reading 2 in Tel Aviv, Israel. The setlist, as well as fan-filmed video from the show, can be found below.

Setlist:

"Rising Force" (Partial)

"Spellbound"

"Into Valhalla"

"Soldier"

"Like An Angel (For April)" (Partial)

"Badinerie" (Johann Sebastian Bach cover)

"Violin Concerto No. 4 In D Minor" (Niccolò Paganini cover)

"Adagio In G Minor" (Remo Giazotto cover)

"Far Beyond The Sun"

"Seventh Sign"

"Overture"

"World On Fire"

"Devil In Disguise"

"Evil Eye"

"Cadenza #2"

"Trilogy Suite Op: 5" (1st movement only)

"Blue"

"Fugue"

"Cadenza #3"

"You Don't Remember, I'll Never Forget"

Encore:

"Paraphrase" (With partial "Icarus' Dream Suite Op: 4)

"Black Star"

"I'll See The Light Tonight" (Last verse omitted)