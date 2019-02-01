YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Premiers Official Lyric Video For "Sun’s Up Top’s Down"

Guitar legend Yngwie Malmsteen will release his new album Blue Lightning - on which he pays homage to those from the blues world who have fuelled his artistic spirit for so long - on March 29th via Mascot Label Group. An official lyric video for the track "Sun’s Up Top’s Down" can be found below.

The album will be available on CD, Lightning Blue Marble 2LP (webshop exclusive) and Ltd Edition CD Box Set. Pre-order here.

Blue Lightning tracklisting:

"Blue Lightning"

"Foxey Lady" (Jimi Hendrix)

"Demon’s Eye" (Deep Purple)

"1911 Strut"

"Blue Jean Blues" (ZZ Top)

"Purple Haze" (Jimi Hendrix)

"While My Guitar Gently Weeps" (The Beatles)

"Sun’s Up Top’s Down"

"Peace, Please"

"Paint It Black" (Rolling Stones)

"Smoke On The Water" (Deep Purple)

"Forever Man" (Eric Clapton)

"Sun’s Up Top’s Down" lyric video: