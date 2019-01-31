YNGWIE MALMSTEEN To Cover JIMI HENDRIX, DEEP PURPLE, ZZ TOP And Others On Blue Lightning Album; March Release Confirmed

Guitar legend Yngwie Malmsteen will release his new album Blue Lightning - on which he pays homage to those from the blues world who have fuelled his artistic spirit for so long - on March 29th via Mascot Label Group. The album will be vailable on CD, Lightning Blue Marble 2LP (webshop exclusive) and Ltd Edition CD Box Set.

A lyric video for the single, "Sun’s Up Top’s Down", will be released on February 1st at 10 AM. Check back to see the clip tomorrow.

Blue Lightning tracklisting:

"Blue Lightning"

"Foxey Lady" (Jimi Hendrix)

"Demon’s Eye" (Deep Purple)

"1911 Strut"

"Blue Jean Blues" (ZZ Top)

"Purple Haze" (Jimi Hendrix)

"While My Guitar Gently Weeps" (The Beatles)

"Sun’s Up Top’s Down"

"Peace, Please"

"Paint It Black" (Rolling Stones)

"Smoke On The Water" (Deep Purple)

"Forever Man" (Eric Clapton)