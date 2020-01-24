YOB Announce 2020 U.S. And European Tour Dates

Critically acclaimed cosmic trio Yob have announced 2020 U.S. and European tour dates launching this spring. U.S. dates kick off on March 19 in Sacramento, CA and ends March 28 in Boise, ID. Beginning May 20, Yob returns to Europe in Dresden, DE and ends May 30 in Karlsruhe, DE at Dudefest.

Additionally, Yob will perform at Fire in the Mountains as part of the ‘On Wings Over Utgard’ showcase, curated by Ivar Bjørnson of Enslaved.

Dates:

March

19 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

20 – Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst

21 – Oakland, CA – Metro

22 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

23 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

24 – Tucson, CA – Club Congress

25 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister

26 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

28 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Fest

May

20 – Dresden, Germany – Chemiefabrik

21 – Hannover, Germany – Café Glocksee

23 – Rouen, France – Le 106

24 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Kulturfabrik

25 – Munich, Germany – Strom

27 – Groningen, Netherlands – Vera

28 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Effenaar

29 – Dortmund, Germany – Junkyark

30 – Karlsruhe, Germany – Dudefest

July

10-12 – Moran, WY – Fire In The Mountains

(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)