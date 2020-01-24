YOB Announce 2020 U.S. And European Tour Dates
January 24, 2020, 2 minutes ago
Critically acclaimed cosmic trio Yob have announced 2020 U.S. and European tour dates launching this spring. U.S. dates kick off on March 19 in Sacramento, CA and ends March 28 in Boise, ID. Beginning May 20, Yob returns to Europe in Dresden, DE and ends May 30 in Karlsruhe, DE at Dudefest.
Additionally, Yob will perform at Fire in the Mountains as part of the ‘On Wings Over Utgard’ showcase, curated by Ivar Bjørnson of Enslaved.
Dates:
March
19 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s
20 – Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst
21 – Oakland, CA – Metro
22 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex
23 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
24 – Tucson, CA – Club Congress
25 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister
26 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
28 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Fest
May
20 – Dresden, Germany – Chemiefabrik
21 – Hannover, Germany – Café Glocksee
23 – Rouen, France – Le 106
24 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Kulturfabrik
25 – Munich, Germany – Strom
27 – Groningen, Netherlands – Vera
28 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Effenaar
29 – Dortmund, Germany – Junkyark
30 – Karlsruhe, Germany – Dudefest
July
10-12 – Moran, WY – Fire In The Mountains
(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)